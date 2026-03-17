‘I thought he was dead!’ Ant McPartlin on ‘terrifying’ on-set injury that left him fearing ‘the worst’ for partner Dec

Ant McPartlin has revealed he was left fearing ‘the worst’ for partner Dec following a ‘terrifying’ on-set injury.

Over the years, Ant and Dec have become a staple to our TV screens. From Britain’s Got Talent to I’m A Celebrity South Africa, which is starting back soon, fans get to see quite a lot of the pair over the course of the year.

However, it appears even when they film for their shows, things can go wrong. Especially if it’s live and hasn’t been practiced beforehand. And that was exactly the case when Ant actually thought Dec had died after a huge on-set mishap.

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Dec ended up with a broken elbow and thumb (Credit: YouTube)

Ant and Dec on terrifying stunt gone wrong

In their most recent episode of their Hanging Out With Ant and Dec podcast for their new social media company Belta Box, the duo discussed their on-set slips. And it seems, there has been a lot.

Ant admitted: “I have slipped loads. On BGT, I’m A Celebrity. Probably BGT twice and I’m A Celebrity twice. Saturday Night Takeaway? Probably. I must’ve done. But you’re not that clumsy.”

Dec confirmed that he “tries not to be” but he did have one really bad injury on Saturday Night Takeaway that left him with a broken arm.

He said: “I did break my arm, didn’t I? And broke my thumb too, when I fell off the bike.”

The pair went on to reveal exactly how it happened. During their time on Saturday Night Takeaway, one of the key segments of the show was Ant VS Dec. In this, the pair would go head-to-head, tackling huge stunts that sometimes seemed dangerous.

Dec explained: “We were doing a huge stunt on Saturday Night Takeaway. We had to do a motorcycle jump through a ring of fire. I don’t know why we ever agreed to do that.

“We did practice for this one. We went and trained for two days with the white helmets. So when we were doing it, I rode my bike right up to the ramp.”

Ant jumped in, adding: “And you have to be accelerating. You can’t de-accelerate or else you’ll just fall off.”

Dec said: “So, I hit the ramp. And I kind of half did that. Then you go through the ring of fire. It’s just going through this intense heat. It felt like my helmet filled with smoke. I just went ‘woah’ and fell off. I went up in the air and I just fell off. Came down face first, fell completely off the bike. I broke my elbow and thumb, then.”

Ant had no idea what had happened (Credit: YouTube)

Ant ‘thought he was dead’ after the stunt

Ant – who recently lost his dog, Hurley – then decided to give his perspective, as he was actually unaware that any of it was happening at that moment.

He explained: “The whole challenge was to see who could jump the furthest through the ring of fire. We were going to measure the distance.

“I was stuck on a booth, in the middle of this field. I couldn’t see Dec’s attempt. And I had headphones and a blindfold on. But I was there for ages, and I remember thinking about what was going on.

“Then eventually, someone knocked on the door and I took my headphones and blindfold off to answer it. All I could see was these people in white helmets making a ring around Dec. And Dec was on the floor.”

Ant explained the whole sight made him “fear the worst” and he actually “thought he was dead”.

Thankfully, Dec was okay, minus the broken bones. But the huge stunt didn’t put the Geordie duo off from doing more as they went on to compete up until Saturday Night Takeaway ended.

Read more: Brutal reason Ant and Dec refuse to ever host the BRITs again

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