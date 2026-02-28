Brutal reason Ant and Dec refuse to ever host the BRITs again

Ant and Dec have revealed the very brutal reason they will never host the BRIT awards ever again, despite being extremely popular hosts.

ITV’s adored TV hosts Ant and Dec front quite a lot of our favourite shows each year. From I’m A Celebrity to Britain’s Got Talent, the duo are always on our screens, and they have just signed another three year contract with the hit channel.

But it appears there is actually one ITV show that they never want to be a part of again. And it’s actually on TV tonight (February 28) – the BRIT awards.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The pair have even been nominated for a BRIT award (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant and Dec on hosting BRIT awards

On the latest episode of their podcast, Hanging Out With Ant and Dec, the Geordie duo turned the topic of conversation to the BRIT awards.

Ant said: “It’s the BRITs this weekend,” to which Dec asked: “Yes. BRITs Saturday, are you gutted your not hosting it?”

However, instead of being upset, it appears both Ant and Dec are thrilled to not be hosting the show this year.

Ant said: “We have hosted it three times. And never again,” which caused Dec to burst out laughing.

But they didn’t want to leave it there, Ant wanted to clarify exactly why they wouldn’t say yes to hosting the show, explaining that it’s not as much fun for the hosts.

He admitted: “The reason why we say never again is not because we don’t believe in the awards. I really do. I think they’re really good for British music. It;s actually a really good night, if you’re there – as somebody who has been nominated. We have been nominated for a BRIT back in the day, that was a fun night. We didn’t win.”

Dec laughed, and explained: “Best newcomer, we were up for in 1994. You won’t even believe who went on to win it.”

Ant answered: “They were a band from Manchester called Oasis. But it’s a fun night if you’re nominated. But not necessarily if you are hosting it though.

“Everybody in the room just wants to get drunk and have a good time. You’re trying to wrangle the whole crowd, and present a TV show. And also, all the artists and bands who said they would happily do an interview with you before the show starts, always change their minds.”

They almost quit Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: Mancpicss66 / SplashNews.com)

The duo almost quit Britain’s Got Talent

However, it appears another huge ITV show almost lost Ant and Dec fronting it, as years ago, they were ready to walk away from BGT.

The duo have been at the helm of Britain’s Got Talent since it began in 2007. But Simon Cowell’s behaviour in the earlier years, left them ready to leave.

In an episode of the Stick To Football podcast, Ant explained: “Simon asks for our opinions and trusts us. I think he respects the fact we have been doing it as long as we have. But we have been annoyed at him a few times over the years.

“We went to see him in LA, to tell him we were going to leave Britain’s Got Talent. We weren’t having a very nice time. He was always late. It was the period where he could never turn up on time.”

Dec then further admitted: “We were in the show less and less. It was taking up a lot of our time, and we were not really in it. We thought ‘We might as well leave, and put our energies elsewhere’.”

However, thankfully as soon as Simon heard about their concerns, he immediately made sure they were “featured more” and refused to let them leave.

Read more: Ant McPartlin breaks silence on dog Hurley’s ‘awful’ death following speculation he reunited with ex Lisa Armstrong

Do you miss Ant and Dec hosting The BRIT awards? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!