Presenting duo Ant & Dec have extended their contract with ITV for another three years following a whopping 688 million streams on ITVX.

For over two decades, the Geordie stars have entertained the nation with various shows. Some of programmes include I’m A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Following a successful 2025, Ant & Dec will remain at ITV until 2028 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant & Dec extend ITV deal for three more years

Today (December 22), it was announced by ITV that Ant & Dec have signed a deal to remain with the streamer and broadcaster until 2028.

The new contract will see the pair reach a 30-year milestone with ITV.

Throughout 2026, Ant & Dec are set to dominate our screens once again. A brand new series of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win and Britain’s Got Talent will air. Meanwhile, I’m A Celebrity South Africa, which was pre-recorded a few months back, will air three years after its first series.

During the final quarter of the year, the 26th series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will return.

The announcement follows a record-breaking streaming debut for I’m a Celebrity…, which saw viewing rise by 28% compared with last year and pass the 100-million-stream mark across the series. Its opening episode went on to achieve a consolidated audience of 11.2 million.

Britain’s Got Talent ranked second only to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as ITV’s biggest entertainment launch of 2025. Collectively, programmes fronted by Ant & Dec have now been streamed 688 million times on ITVX.

To date, Ant & Dec have won 48 National Television Awards and 18 BAFTA Television Awards.

Following the news, Ant & Dec have admitted they are ‘absolutely delighted’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Their impact upon the world of live entertainment is unrivalled’

Kevin Lygo, who is Managing Director for Media and Entertainment at ITV, said Ant & Dec’s “impact upon the world of live entertainment is unrivalled”.

“This new three-year working relationship marks an exciting new chapter with ITV, which I have no doubt will be full of yet more unmissable entertainment.”

Meanwhile, Ant McPartlin shared that the pair are “absolutely delighted” to be continuing their “long-standing and creative partnership”.

He added: “We’re proud of what we have achieved together with ITV over the years.” Ant noted the pair are “excited for the future and looking forward to making more great entertainment together”.

