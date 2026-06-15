Kevin and Carl face their biggest Coronation Street confrontation yet, and it’s clear who we’re backing

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, June 15), tensions between Kevin and Carl Webster exploded in dramatic fashion when Carl invited Kevin to shoot him with a gun.

After getting hold of a gun from Fiona, Carl ended up pointing the weapon at his own uncle during an explosive confrontation at the garage. But when he handed the gun over and urged Kevin to pull the trigger instead, it left us with one clear side in this bitter family feud.

Carl and Kevin went head to head (Credit: ITV)

Kevin and Carl’s feud in Coronation Street

Tonight in Weatherfield, Tyrone handed his phone to Kevin so he could watch Ruby’s history project, which focused on the 90s. As the video played, both Tyrone and Kevin couldn’t help feeling a little old.

Kevin wasn’t exactly keen on watching it at first, but Tyrone reminded him of all the football videos involving Jack that he’d sat through over the years. Fair was fair.

As Kevin searched through Tyrone’s phone looking for Ruby’s project, he accidentally came across something much more shocking instead – footage showing Carl tampering with his car brakes.

Furious that Tyrone and Ronnie had known about it without telling him, Kevin confronted them, with Carl soon dragged into the heated row at the garage.

That’s when Carl pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at Kevin, before Ronnie stepped in and tackled him.

But the biggest twist was still to come.

Carl then turned the gun on himself and admitted that if he couldn’t win back the forgiveness of his family and friends, he had nothing left.

Handing the gun to Kevin, Carl urged him to shoot him and put an end to their feud once and for all.

Kevin has all the power here (Credit: ITV)

Opinion: Kevin has every right to stand his ground against Carl

The Webster family feud is showing no signs of slowing down. Whether they’re brothers or uncle and nephew, one thing remains unchanged – Kevin and Carl simply can’t stand each other.

Now Carl appears to have shifted into full sympathy-seeking mode, suggesting there’s no point carrying on if Kevin refuses to forgive him for everything that’s happened. But, is he really after forgiveness?

From where we’re sitting, Carl’s actions speak louder than his words. Even now, it feels as though he’s trying to place the burden on Kevin rather than taking responsibility for the damage he’s caused himself.

As for Kevin, it’s hard to blame him for refusing to move on. Carl tampered with his brakes, and had things gone differently, Kevin might not even be here to argue about it. No, we’re not suggesting Kevin should take Carl up on his offer, but his anger is completely justified.

At this stage, Carl doesn’t seem to have many options left. The next move belongs to Kevin, and rightly so. He’s the one wronged, and he’s the one facing the impossible decision.

We’re firmly Team Kevin in this Webster showdown, and if there’s one thing we’re hoping for next, it’s that he doesn’t let Carl stroll back into his life without facing the consequences of his actions.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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