Meet ‘Hugh Hefner wannabe’ Jordan Smith from BBC documentary OnlyFans: Inside the Machine

OnlyFans: Inside the Machine takes viewers inside a shadowy corner of the adult content industry, exposing the controversial world of so called model managers.

The BBC documentary hears claims of exploitation, intimidation and abuse from women who say they were targeted by third-party managers promising fame and fortune.

It also investigates online communities where thousands of aspiring managers swap advice on how to control and profit from creators.

Amber Haque (centre) investigates OnlyFans managers in OnlyFans: Inside the Machine (Credit: BBC)

During the programme, BBC reporter Amber Haque speaks to women who say they suffered at the hands of rogue managers.

She also hears concerns from lawyers and human rights experts, who warn some alleged practices show signs associated with modern slavery and human trafficking.

One manager does agree to face the cameras, however. That man is Jordan Smith.

Alongside that interview, the documentary also investigates a huge online network known as OFM Empire. So what exactly is it, and who is Jordan Smith?

Who is Jordan Smith in OnlyFans: Inside the Machine?

Jordan Smith appears early in the documentary when Amber visits one of his content creation days in an affluent area of Manchester.

Outside a luxury mansion, scantily clad creators pose for content while sports cars line the driveway.

Jordan, 31, runs Rebel Agency, which represents male and female creators across the UK. His role, viewers are told, is to help grow profiles and maximise earnings on subscription platforms.

Reports in 2023 claimed Jordan’s creators generated £12 million in revenue over a three-day period.

Before launching Rebel Agency, Jordan worked in public relations. He was linked to major brands including Love Island and Red Bull.

Jordan has previously spoken about wanting to create a British version of the Playboy empire when he first entered the industry.

Jordan Smith from Rebel Agency features in OnlyFans: Inside the Machine (Credit: BBC)

Jordan also hosts the Rebel Devil Podcast, where guests discuss building successful careers through adult content platforms.

Unlike some of the managers discussed elsewhere in the programme, there is no suggestion in the documentary that Jordan or Rebel Agency has engaged in wrongdoing.

Jordan has previously described Rebel Agency as a “safe space and caring community for creators”. No complaints from his creators are featured in the programme.

What is OFM Empire?

One of the documentary’s most alarming investigations centres on OFM Empire, an online Telegram community. It has more than 24,000 members involved in managing OnlyFans creators.

Amber meets a team of researchers examining messages shared across the network.

According to the programme, conversations include discussions about “trading models”, persuading creators to hand over account access and sharing tactics for dealing with women who challenge their managers.

Researchers uncover messages in which users discuss how to “scare” creators who refuse to cooperate.

One chat group alone reportedly contains around 300,000 messages.

In one exchange highlighted in the documentary, a user asks for advice about a creator who allegedly refused to pay money owed. Responses included suggestions about turning up at her home.

More than 24,000 ‘managers’ use OFM Empire (Credit: BBC)

Other messages featured in the programme contain language investigators describe as deeply concerning.

Amber is told by a researcher: “The conversations being discussed are even worse than what can be found on the dark web.”

Another warns against dismissing those involved because of their age, which can be as young as 18.

“It’s easy to look at these young boys and think they’re just ridiculous. It’s important we don’t underestimate them,” they conclude.

Where to watch OnlyFans: Inside the Machine

OnlyFans: Inside the Machine airs at 10.55pm on BBC One on Monday June 15, 2026. The one hour documentary is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Responding to the programme, OnlyFans said it takes “the safety of our users seriously and invest heavily in measures to protect our community, including strict onboarding processes, payment controls and ongoing account moderation”.

The company also said: “OnlyFans’ relationship is with our Creators and Fans and we are not connected with, and do not endorse any third parties including management agencies.”

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