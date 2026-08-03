Disgraced BBC newsreader Huw Edwards releases first published poem following scandal

Huw Edwards has revealed his first published poem, exploring grief, identity and shame as he makes a tentative return to public writing through a new Substack page.

The move follows renewed attention surrounding Channel 5 factual drama Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards. The former BBC newsreader was convicted in 2024 of making indecent images of children and received a six-month suspended jail sentence.

Edwards was given a six-month suspended jail sentence for child abuse image offences (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Huw Edwards publishes poem about his late father

The poem was originally written in Welsh for the Crown competition at the 2026 National Eisteddfod. This year’s theme was Adnabod, meaning “Knowing”.

In an accompanying introduction, Edwards described the work as “above all a personal tribute” to his father, academic Hywel Teifi Edwards, who died in January 2010.

He also claimed that his relationship with his father had been misrepresented by the media during the scrutiny he faced in 2024.

The poem begins with the words: “A wayward son / in the torment of his hell.” Edwards subsequently portrays himself as a “defenceless”, “accursed” and eventually “repentant” son.

Its themes include hidden personal struggles, judgement and whether people can ever fully understand one another. The final line returns to his relationship with his father: “In your death you opened your heart – I knew you, you knew me.”

What will Huw Edwards discuss on Substack?

Edwards launched his Substack in what has been described as his first public move since he was taken off air.

The page is titled Croeso. Fáilte. Bienvenue. Welcome, with “A first step…” as its subheading. In his introductory post, Edwards referred to the project as a “Relaunch”.

He said he intends to offer commentary informed by his four decades in broadcast journalism. Planned subjects include national and local affairs, the criminal justice system and long-term mental illness.

Edwards has previously said he experienced persistent mental illness over 25 years. However, he acknowledged that it “can never be an excuse for criminality”, while arguing that it can help explain how people come to behave in harmful ways.

He plans to publish approximately once a week and said there are no plans to introduce paid subscriptions.

Huw Edwards’ conviction

Edwards pleaded guilty in July 2024 to offences involving 41 indecent images of children. The material included seven Category A images, the most serious classification, as well as 12 Category B and 22 Category C images.

He was subsequently given a six-month suspended jail sentence. Edwards had resigned from the BBC in April 2024.

For now, his attempted return is limited to an unpaid newsletter and his newly published poem. He has acknowledged that some people will not want to read his work but said he intends to continue posting for those who are interested.

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