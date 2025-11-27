Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet shine at LA food shelter with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have just made an extremely rare appearance alongside their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The children have been kept away from the spotlight as much as Harry and Meghan could over the years. And it’s only been recently that we have been seeing more of them.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to think bringing Archie and Lilibet along to a volunteering outing would be beneficial for the little ones. Fans certainly thought so!

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet seen with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

During a visit to Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA), a voluntary organisation that provides meals for those in need across the California city, Meghan and Harry were accompanied by Archie and Lilibet.

The organisation is one of the non-profits that has been continuously supported by the Archewell Foundation, which Meghan and Harry set up after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

In images on the Archewell website, the couple seem to be enjoying themselves as their little ones helped prepare food, along with other children.

The family were seen baking cookies, slicing vegetables and packing meals. It was all for helping people on Thanksgiving on November 27.

In one of the snaps, Meghan holds hands with Lilibet as the mother-daughter duo watch Prince Harry put the mince, rice and peppers into a box.

Meghan wrote on her Instagram Story: “Show up. Do good,” which happens to be the motto of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation.

Fans go wild over Princess Lilibet’s hair

Recently, Meghan has been sharing little insights to their family life on her Instagram account. Royal fans have been getting glimpses at Archie and Lilibet. But, we still never get to see them that much.

So, by going along with their parents to the volunteer outing, it’s giving fans a chance to see the youngsters shine. Many fans absolutely adored it.

Taking to X, many fans praised Meghan and Prince Harry for bringing Archie and Lilibet along to an incredible event.

One fan wrote: “Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are raised so well by their amazing parents. The whole Sussex royal family volunteering for Thanksgiving,” alongside a heart emoji.

“Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet helping others. Their grandmother Princess Diana would be so proud,” another gushed.

Others were stunned by Princess Lilibet’s hair. One person said: “Harry and Meghan turn compassion into action, and their little ones carry the spark, tiny hearts, big impact, helping their parents do good. Lilibet’s red hair is so beautiful.”

Another added: “Lilibet’s hair is so beautiful.”

Why do Meghan and Harry never show their children’s faces?

While Archie and Lilibet may have joined their parents, Meghan and Harry made sure their rule of no face images stayed.

In every photograph, Archie and Lilibet can either be seen from the side or the back. But there is no full-face images of the children. That’s something their parents are very strict about.

Just last month Prince Harry opened up on why they don’t show their children’s faces.

While speaking on American comedian Hasan Minhaj’s podcast to talk about online dangers, he opened up on his own concerns.

He told the host that parents “should be really worried” about putting youngsters’ faces online.

Harry explained: “The reality is from what I have learnt, what I have seen, what I have heard and experienced, especially through The Parents Network. You should be really worried, concerned and cautious, about putting photographs of your kids online. Especially now.

“With this surge of unregulated AI, you just don’t know where it’s going to go. You don’t know how it’s going to be used.”

While we may not get to see the kids faces, it is absolutely adorable to see that Meghan and Harry have decided to start taking them to their outings.

We hope we get to see them at many more over the years!

