Meghan Markle denies taking £1.3k dress from photoshoot without permission

Meghan Markle’s team has denied claims she kept a designer dress from a photoshoot without permission.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted wearing the same dress in a trailer for the upcoming festive special of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

She had previously worn the gown for her Variety cover shoot in 2022. Now, many online speculated whether Meghan had taken the gown without asking. A source had even claimed she “took the dress from the shoot without asking”.

Meghan Markle denies keeping dress from photoshoot without agreement

A spokesperson for Meghan swiftly dismissed the claims.

“The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory,” they told PEOPLE.

“Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements.”

Sources familiar with the industry echoed that this kind of arrangement is common, particularly when public figures are involved.

Fashion worn by royals and celebrities is frequently targeted for resale or auction. This makes it standard practice for talent to retain or buy select items after a shoot.

One fashion source told Page Six it’s not unusual for celebrities to ask to keep something they love.

They said: “They would normally be offered a discount if it’s something the designer can’t part with or a sample that needs to be returned.”

Meghan Markle’s style

When she was a working royal, Meghan, like others in the family, was not permitted to accept gifted clothing.

In the lead-up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, she paid for her outfits herself. She was later reportedly given a clothing budget for official appearances by then-Prince Charles.

Speaking earlier this year on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Meghan opened up about how her fashion choices became a form of communication during her time out of the spotlight.

She said: “There was a long time where… I wasn’t out talking. So if you couldn’t hear me, how could I be heard through what I was wearing?”

Meghan will soon return to our screens for the Christmas special of her Netflix lifestyle show.

The Montecito-filmed festive special promises “a magical holiday celebration” featuring cooking, gift-making, and decorating.

We can’t wait!

