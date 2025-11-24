Meghan Markle’s ‘true feelings’ towards Queen Elizabeth II ‘spotted’ in BBC interview

Meghan Markle showed her fondness for Queen Elizabeth II in her and Prince Harry’s engagement interview in 2017.

Harry and Meghan sat down with the BBC in November 2017 for an interview as they discussed their engagement news.

Now, a body language expert has analysed the interview eight years on and revealed a sweet moment where Meghan opened up about meeting the late queen.

A body language expert analysed Harry and Meghan’s 2017 engagement interview (Credit: BBC)

Meghan Markle’s ‘feelings about Queen Elizabeth II’ in engagement interview

Speaking to Royal Insider on behalf of OLBG, body language expert Inbaal Honigman analysed Meghan and Harry’s 2017 engagement interview and shared her interpretation of the duchess’ subtle but telling body language.

“When Meghan is asked whether she’s met the queen, she confirms while at the same time lowering her eyes,” Honigman noted.

“When she looks downwards, it’s a sign of shyness and reverence. It shows that she looks up to the late queen. She doesn’t take for granted the privilege and opportunity of meeting a monarch and a living legend.”

Honigman also pointed to Meghan’s reaction when asked about Prince Harry’s relationship with his grandmother.

She doesn’t take for granted the privilege and opportunity of meeting a monarch and a living legend.

She explained: “Her single shoulder shrug says ‘but obviously’. It means that when she thinks of their bond, she finds it natural that they should have such a positive relationship. In that moment, she doesn’t see the queen as the Head of State but as her future grandmother-in-law.”

During their 2017 BBC interview, filmed just after announcing their engagement, Meghan and Harry opened up about their relationship, the proposal, and, notably, Meghan’s first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

“It was a cosy night,” Meghan recalled of the moment Harry proposed. “We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee.”

The couple also revealed that Meghan had met the queen a couple of times by then, and that Her Majesty’s famous corgis immediately warmed to her.

“They were laying on my feet during tea!” Meghan laughed. “It’s incredible. To be able to meet her through [Harry’s] lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother. She’s an incredible woman.”

The duchess has spoken about her respect for the late monarch (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II’s sweet bond

Although much has changed in the years since that interview, including Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals, and the queen’s passing in 2022, one thing that has remained consistent is Meghan’s public respect for the late monarch.

When Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, she clarified: “The queen has always been wonderful to me.”

She also revealed the queen’s sweet gesture towards her during their only solo royal outing together. Meghan said the queen offered to share her blanket in the car between engagements.

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, Meghan paid tribute.

She called the monarch “the most shining example” of female leadership. Meghan added to Variety: “I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.'”

