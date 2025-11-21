Meghan Markle’s ‘stress’ and ‘anxiety’ as Prince Harry ‘holds out for Christmas with the royal family’

Meghan Markle is said to be very anxious over the prospect of spending Christmas with her royal relatives.

According to reports, Prince Harry is hoping for an invite to the royal family’s annual Sandringham celebrations this year.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be pretty stressed about it.

How will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spend Christmas?

As per Closer, Prince Harry’s recent reunion with the king has given him hope of being invited home for Christmas.

In September, Harry reportedly visited King Charles during his trip to the UK, for the first time in 19 months. The father and son are said to have enjoyed a “private tea” together at Clarence House.

What’s more, the recent drama surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to have opened up some spaces on the guest-list.

The disgraced prince and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are not expected to join the royal family for the holidays this year. There have also been reports that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may give the festivities a miss, in the absence of their parents.

While Harry is said to be eagerly “waiting to get the go-ahead”, the situation has apparently rattled Meghan.

“The whole waiting game, and to have everything thrown into chaos by the royals, who still haven’t given Harry the courtesy of a date to work around, is beyond inconvenient,” an insider reportedly told the outlet.

They continued: “That alone is very stressful because Meghan is a planner, she has a full schedule and she needs to lock things in sometimes months in advance, she can’t just drop everything to fly over to the UK with Harry – to her that would upend everything.”

They also added: “Harry understands it’s stressful for her and he’s always sympathetic but he feels it’s crucial that she make a show of good faith. He wants her to push through but it’s a tense situation and it’s impossible for that tension not to overshadow everything.”

Meghan Markle shares Thanksgiving plans

While their Christmas plans might still be up in the air, it seems Meghan has her family’s Thanksgiving prep sorted.

In a recent newsletter from her lifestyle brand, she gave fans a sneak-peek into how they’ll be celebrating next week.

It seems the Sussexes will be embracing a wholesome, homegrown Thanksgiving this year. There will be plenty of fresh produce from their Montecito garden on the table. The centrepiece will apparently be a sage honey drizzled turkey, made with a special variety of sage called Santa Barbara grown by the duchess.

