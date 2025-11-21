King Charles’ team ‘backtrack’ on ‘mistake’ as Balmoral Castle closes its doors over ‘safety concerns’

King Charles’ team had to rectify a mistake yesterday pertaining to the royal family’s Balmoral residence in Scotland. Here is everything we know…

King Charles’ team closes Balmoral

On Thursday (November 20), a new announcement appeared on the official Balmoral Castle website.

It informed visitors: “The grounds, gift shop and restaurant will open to the public from 1100 until 1600 on Thursday 19 November.”

Within a couple of hours, the typo had been corrected, now reading Thursday 20 November.

King Charles’ team made the decision to temporarily close Balmoral Castle due to snow (Credit: Andrew Bartlett/Cover Images)

Later on, the notice changed yet again. This time, it shared the news that the property would be closing due to snow.

Balmoral will be closing to the public earlier than usual today.

The new post said: “Due to wintry weather conditions, Balmoral will be closing to the public earlier than usual today. Last entry will be at 2pm, and all visitors must leave by 3pm. Take care and stay safe.”

This morning’s (November 21) opening was also delayed until 11am.

Balmoral Castle is open for seasons throughout the year (Credit: Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

There was widespread disruption across Aberdeenshire this week due to snowfall, leading to the decision to alter the opening hours of King Charles’ home.

It is not the first time the property has temporarily closed due to inclement weather conditions, shutting in the past as a result of floods and high winds.

‘This is just magical’

Though the news may have caused disappointment for a few prospective visitors, many royal fans were delighted by some snowy snaps shared on the castle’s social media channels.

“Oh My Word what a stunning photograph,” one follower gushed. “I was there in summer and it was wonderful then but this is just magical.”

“Oh how divine!” Agreed someone else.

A third person said: “Looks like a beautiful Christmas cake lightly dusted with icing sugar.”

A fourth Instagram user also commented: “Isn’t this scene just glorious? A Scottish view in winter at its best. You can understand why our late queen loved it so, a haven at any time of year.”

There are also festivities on the horizon at the stunning Scottish castle.

On 21st December, Balmoral Castle will host a very seasonal treat for guests.

On social media the residence penned: “Join us to create Christmas magic for this festive season,” they teased the event. “Tuck into a delicious Christmas Turkey lunch (booking required), prepared by our talented chefs whilst enjoying Christmas carols sung by Albacappella, an award-winning female a cappella chorus based in Aberdeenshire. Then come and say hello to Santa’s favourite helpers… Reindeer!”

