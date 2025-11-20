Kate Winslet’s eye-popping blunder as she met King Charles wearing a ‘naked outfit’

Kate Winslet has opened up about the mortifying moment she met King Charles whilst wearing a sheer lace outfit.

Kate was 20 years old and unknowingly wore a very sheer, black lace ensemble.

As she rocked the unique look, she was told last minute that she would be introduced to the future monarch.

King Charles recently appointed the Oscar-winning actress as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Winslet recalls meeting King Charles in sheer lace outfit

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Oscar-winning actress shared a hilariously awkward memory from 1996, when she met King Charles (then Prince Charles) at the Sense and Sensibility royal premiere in London.

Following her breakout performance in Heavenly Creatures, Winslet auditioned for and landed the role of Marianne Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility.

In her iconic and risque premiere look, the actress turned heads in a sheer lace jumpsuit layered beneath a rich velvet cape.

“The first time I met him. Oh my goodness,” Winslet recalled. “I sort of hadn’t realised we were really going to meet him. So I forgot about the fact that I really was wearing a kind of transparent lace outfit.”

Just as Charles approached, panic set in.

“Thank God I’d worn a coat,” she laughed. “As he’s making his way toward me, I’m thinking, ‘Nipples! Nipples! Nipples! Oh my God!’

“And then someone just went ‘Coat!’ And I went…” Kate paused to mime wrapping a coat around herself. “‘Your Majesty.'”

The actress found herself in a sheer lace jumpsuit for her first meeting with the royal (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Kate Winslet and King Charles

Meanwhile, Winslet also shared a more recent anecdote involving her role as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, King Charles’ charitable organisation.

She and fellow Hollywood icon Meryl Streep met the king again earlier this year at a ceremony at St James’s Palace. However, they were once again unsure of royal protocol, this time, about whether or not to curtsy.

“So, Meryl and I, as we were walking to meet the king, she says to me, ‘Do you think we have to curtsy?'” Kate recalled.

“I said, ‘Absolutely, we have to curtsy.’ She was like, ‘OK, is it, like, a big curtsy? What do we do?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. We’ll just make the motion.’ There was a big panic!”

Winslet admitted she volunteered to go first.

“Did I go first? I think I did. Leadership is important. Someone has to get it wrong, and it’s usually me that does. I don’t mind taking the hit.”

Despite the awkward beginnings, Winslet had nothing but praise for King Charles, calling him, “Really an extraordinary man…very kind, extremely empathetic, and very generous.”

Earlier this year, Kate celebrated her new role as ambassador for The King’s Foundation.

She gushed in a statement: “I am therefore thrilled to put this passion into practice by working with The King’s Foundation. I look forward to supporting the charity’s life-changing work to build sustainable communities and transform lives into the future.”

