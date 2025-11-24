Prince Harry’s ‘best decision’ would be to return to UK despite William’s ‘tough view’ over ‘betrayal’

Prince Harry has been urged to consider a return to the UK, despite tensions with his brother Prince William remaining unresolved.

Five years ago, the Duke of Sussex moved to America with his wife, Meghan Markle. It came after they quit their senior royal roles.

But now, one royal expert believes Harry should look at moving back to his homeland.

Royal experts have advised that Harry’s best career move would be to return to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s ‘best decision’ would be to move back to the UK

Earlier this month, Harry’s team announced he would travel to Canada to mark the Remembrance period with veterans. The announcement came just minutes after Prince William kicked off his much-anticipated trip to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Awards.

Although Harry’s spokesperson insisted the palace had been informed, a source disputed this claim in an interview with The Times.

According to royal author Tina Brown, Harry and Meghan’s American dream has soured. Speaking to the New York Times, she said bluntly that Harry has become “just some guy doing PR gigs”.

She claimed Harry had hoped Meghan would be his guide in the outside world, but “now they are sort of pariahs everywhere”.

Brown argued that while America was meant to offer freedom and financial independence, it hasn’t turned out that way.

Despite this, she believes Harry is very good at being a prince, praising his natural charisma and connection with young people. But, she warned, it may be too late.

“It looks more and more as if Harry’s best decision would be to find a way to come back to England. But it gets harder and harder as the years go by.”

And reconciliation won’t be easy, she warned.

“William is going to be the decider of that,” she said. “I think [he] has a very tough view of the whole situation, which is that the betrayal of Harry is not something that can be remedied.”

Prince William will reportedly be the “decider” of whether or not Harry can still reconcile with his family (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry’s touching words about Britain

Meanwhile, Harry recently penned a reflective 647-word essay titled “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British,” which some saw as a nostalgic nod to the UK.

“Though currently I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for,” he wrote, fondly recalling pubs, clubhouse banter, and British humour.

Despite Harry and William’s frosty relationship, Harry briefly met with King Charles in September, marking their first in-person meeting in over a year. Their private conversation reportedly lasted just 55 minutes.

Shortly afterwards, Harry gave an interview to The Guardian. The duke insisted his “conscience is clear” after publishing his memoir Spare.

In the book, he made a string of damning allegations about his family.

Read more: Prince William’s ‘concern’ over Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance

However, due to security issues, Harry doesn’t want to fully return to the UK. He was left “devastated” after losing a legal bid to restore his taxpayer-funded police protection.

In an interview with the BBC, Harry revealed the king “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff”.

He added: “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.