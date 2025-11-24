Prince William’s ‘concern’ over Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance

Prince Harry previously revealed his brother William’s “concerns” over his romance with Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017. They went on to marry in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

At the time of their engagement, they did a photocall outside Kensington Palace. Later, they sat down with the BBC for an interview about their happy news. It aired on November 27, 2017.

Prince Harry on William’s ‘concerns’ over romance with Meghan Markle

However, years later, Prince Harry claimed his brother William had initially expressed “concerns” over how quickly the romance was moving.

In early 2023, Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare was published. In the book, the Duke of Sussex discussed his royal upbringing and relationship with his family.

Promoting the book during an interview with ITV presenter Tom Bradby, Harry opened up about reaction to his engagement with American actress Meghan.

He told Tom: “Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law, some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in.”

I still to this day, I don’t truly understand which part of what he was talking about.

Tom asked Harry if William had tried to “dissuade” him from marrying Meghan.

However, Harry replied: “No, he never tried to dissuade me from marrying Meghan, but he aired some concerns, very early on and said, you know, this is going to be really hard for you.

“And I still to this day, I don’t truly understand which part of what he was talking about. But maybe, you know, maybe he predicted what the British press’s reaction was going to be.”

‘Reason’ Meghan ‘concerned’ William

Earlier this year, one royal expert shared his thoughts on William’s alleged concerns.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show, royal biographer Phil Dampier claimed that Meghan saw Prince Harry as a “stepping stone”.

He alleged that the late Queen Elizabeth II believed that her grandson Harry was being “manipulated” by Meghan in the lead-up to their marriage. This allegation was made to the author by Lady Elizabeth Anson, a confidante and cousin of the late queen.

“I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” Mr Dampier claimed.

Meanwhile, Mr Dampier claimed that Meghan saw getting married to Harry as a “stepping stone” to “new fame and fortune”.

He said he believes that’s what William was “concerned” about.

Kensington Palace and the Sussexes representatives were contacted for comment on these claims at the time.

