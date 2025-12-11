Alison Hammond reveals surprise message from new ‘BFF’ Meghan Markle after viral Prince Harry moment

It looks like Alison Hammond has made a new friend, none other than Meghan Markle!

Anyone would be lucky to be pals with Alison and it seems even royalty want to make friends with the This Morning star.

This is how the duo have connected…

Alison Hammond reveals ‘friendship’ with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry starred in a hilarious spoof that was posted on social media on December 3, where he lip-synced to a viral audio clip of Alison Hammond.

Harry filmed the clip alongside Stephen Colbert ahead of his appearance on his namesake show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, earlier this month.

In the video, Harry mimicked a now-viral exchange between Alison and Great British Bake Off contestant Mark Lutton from the New Year’s Day 2024 special.

In the original clip, Alison asked Mark what he would want her to do for him if he were “king for the day”.

“Bake for me, probably,” Mark responded.

However, due to his Northern Irish accent, Alison misheard “bake” as “beg”.

“You’d want me to do what? Beg?” Alison exclaimed.

Mark then clarified: “Bake! B-A-K-E.”

Alison then burst into peals of laughter.

Meghan Markle reacted to the viral moment (Credit: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com)

Harry’s viral moment

Prince Harry mouthed Alison’s words in his own video alongside Stephen Colbert and their version has now blown up online.

Alison starred on the telly today and reflected on Harry’s tribute to her, revealing that none other than the Duchess of Sussex had slid into her DMs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)

Meghan Markle messages Alison Hammond

A beaming Alison explained on Loose Women today: “Me and Megs are mates. We’re very good mates.”

Alison, who looked stunning in a leopard print top, then went on to detail: “I’ll be honest with you, she ‘at-ed’ me in, so she knew who I was, first of all.”

“So she is obviously following the Ham, do you know what I mean?” Alison garnered a burst of laughter from the audience as she went on to say: “And it came up on my direct messages, so I though, ‘Oh my god!’ I have to say something, what do I say?

“So I was like: ‘I love this!’

“I just thought I would keep it cool. Not too much. I didn’t want to beg it. And then she just sent me an emoji of a heart. So, I’m in there.

“Am I in there?”

Alison and Meghan collab when!? (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Alison shares plans for the royals

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan could be heard chiming in: “You’re basically royal!”

Alison also went on to say she would love to see Meghan and Harry star on GBBO.

She even claimed that she could be the branch that brings Meghan, Harry, William and Kate together, by making them compete on the programme!

Meanwhile, the Loose Women ladies chimed in that Alison would be the perfect candidate to interview Meghan.

Alison and Meghan collab when?!

