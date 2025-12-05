Alison Hammond breaks silence on Prince Harry’s recreation of her viral moment

Alison Hammond has finally reacted to Prince Harry’s impression of her iconic Bake Off moment.

Harry was involved in a hilarious spoof, posted on social media on Wednesday (December 3) ahead of Harry’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The short clip saw the Duke of Sussex lip-sync a now-viral exchange between Alison and Great British Bake Off contestant Mark Lutton. It was from the New Year’s Day 2024 special.

Alison praised Harry’s lip-syncing as she reacted to the clip on This Morning (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison Hammond reacts to Prince Harry’s lip-sync impression

In the original clip, Alison asked Mark what he would want her to do for him if he were “king for the day”.

“Bake for me, probably,” Mark responded.

However, due to his thick accent, Alison misheard “bake” as “beg”.

“You’d want me to do what? Beg?” She reacted with shock, as Mark attempted to clarify: “Bake! B-A-K-E.” Upon realising her mistake, Alison burst into peals of laughter.

The misunderstanding instantly became a meme, with Alison’s infectious giggle making it a fan favourite.

This week, it got the royal treatment, as Prince Harry lip-synced Alison’s words with surprising comedic timing. The moment quickly blew up online. Wife Meghan Markle even shared the sketch on her Instagram story.

“Harry was so good as well,” Alison gushed on This Morning on Friday (December 5), after showing the clip live on air. “But we can now talk to the man of the moment himself. No, not Prince Harry. Former Bake Off contestant Mark Lutton!”

Mark, who joined ITV daytime show This Morning via video call, admitted he was floored when he saw the royal parody.

“I initially thought, to be honest, that it was an AI clip,” he said, as reported by HELLO!. “I couldn’t really quite believe it was a legitimate clip. Yeah, it did blow up. I had so many messages from people sharing it with me. It’s been a nice little flashback to my time on Bake Off.”

Alison also recalled the moment fondly.

“I genuinely couldn’t hear what you were saying!” She laughed. “It was your accent which was throwing me off.”

Mark cheekily replied: “Even when I tried to spell it out, Alison, it didn’t make any difference, did it?”

The comment drew laughter from both Alison and her co-host, Dermot O’Leary.

Harry recreated the iconic moment (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be ‘amazing’ on Bake Off

Alison couldn’t resist asking the golden question: Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Celebrity Bake Off one day?

“I mean, it would be amazing, wouldn’t it?” Mark said. “I would love to see how they would do. I hope the Bake Off team are talking to their team to try and make that happen, because that would be incredible.

“Do we think Harry could bake? I’m not sure, I’m not convinced he could.”

While Alison has yet to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in person, she’s no stranger to royal run-ins.

She previously met Prince William and Kate at the 2023 BAFTAs and again during a royal visit to Birmingham. She’s also met King Charles and Queen Camilla during their 2018 visit to the This Morning studios.

