Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘awkward reunion’ with King Charles and Prince William could happen in days

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be set to reunite with King Charles and Prince William later this week, following the removal of his titles.

Over the last few months, Andrew has faced more and more claims and scandals over his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. And as they built up, the decision was made to remove his prince title and other royal honours.

Now, this week reportedly sees an important family event. But as Prince William, King Charles and Andrew are all expected to attend, according to reports, things could reportedly be “awkward”.

‘Awkward’ family reunion

Members of the royal family are reportedly set to gather for a family event on Friday (December 12), and everyone is expected to attend.

The christening of Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Athena, will reportedly take place tomorrow.

As Athena’s grandparents, it’s expected that both Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will attend.

It’ll mark the first royal event that Andrew will be at since he was stripped of his royal titles.

The event will reportedly take place at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace. But the whole thing is said to be a “tricky” situation.

According to Express, the king’s former butler Grant Harrold suggested Prince William and Charles may “keep their distance” from Andrew.

He told the outlet: “As the new arrival’s grandfather, Andrew will likely have a key role – even if there are reports that his relationship with Beatrice isn’t strong at the moment.

“It will be very awkward for certain members of the family, especially the king and Prince William. They made the decision to strip Andrew of his title, so the reunion will be very awkward. It’s a tricky situation.”

Grant added that conversations on how to act will likely happen “in advance” so that nothing ruins the day.

However, he noted that as Kate and William are “extremely close” to Beatrice, it’s inevitable that they will be “part” of the event.

Reps for Andrew and Kensington Palace have been contacted for comment.

Do William and Andrew get along?

Prince William and Andrew’s relationship has reportedly been frayed for quite some time. It began being suggested that when sexual assault allegations and scandal surrounding Andrew and his links to Epstein continued to grow, William took a step back from him. Andrew has always vehemently denied all allegations against him.

Things got worse, when reports suggested Andrew should even “fear the day Prince William becomes king”. There were also claims of a “frosty” reception between them at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral in September.

Weeks later, it was confirmed that Andrew would be stripped of his titles and will move out of his mansion, Royal Lodge, amid all the scandal.

Since Andrew officially lost his titles and honours, William has reportedly not seen his uncle. And so, Athena’s christening may be the first time the family are back together at once.

