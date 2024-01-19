Kelsey Parker declares ‘I am married to Tom, but not in this lifetime’ after taking off wedding rings

Kelsey Parker has said she’s no longer married to the late Tom Parker “in this lifetime” as she appeared on Lorraine today.

The mum-of-two recently made the difficult decision to stop wearing her wedding rings, admitting it was “painful”. It came two years after Tom’s death in 2022 from brain cancer.

Appearing on Friday’s Lorraine, Kelsey opened up about her decision and spoke about being a widow.

Kelsey opened up about taking her wedding rings off (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker on Tom Parker

Speaking to stand-in host Christine Lampard, Kelsey said: “I feel like my life for the last two years has been so bittersweet.”

I am married to Tom, but not in this lifetime.

Explaining her decision to stop wearing her wedding rings, Kelsey said: “I just felt this year was the time I needed to take the wedding ring off.

“I am married to Tom, but not in this lifetime. He’s not here, he’s not here any more. So I’m not actually married to anyone. I’m looking down at it, I’m remembering the happy times we had but also that he’s not here with me.”

Kelsey lost Tom in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey went on: “I feel like I’m a lot clearer this year and I need to focus on myself and my children and just moving forward. I feel like taking that off was a symbol but it needs to be in a box now.”

She also heartbreakingly said that when Tom was in a hospice, he placed his wedding ring on her finger so she felt she had to keep it on.

Kelsey said: “It just feels right for me [to stop wearing them]. With me, I just go with what’s right for me.”

It comes after Kelsey revealed her decision to take off her wedding rings to her Instagram followers.

Kelsey on decision to stop wearing her wedding rings

In an emotional post earlier this month, she explained: “I wanted to share something with you all this evening. It’s something I’ve been thinking long and hard about for a while now. And as we end the first week of a new year, I have decided to take off my rings.

“It felt really painful every time I looked at them and I have been torturing myself over when will be the right time. I know now there will never be a right or wrong time, but there does have to come a point in my life when I remove them.”

