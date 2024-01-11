Kelsey Parker addresses the state of her love life after taking off her wedding rings following Tom’s death

Kelsey Parker has revealed that she’s single, just days after announcing that she would be removing her wedding rings.

Kelsey’s husband, Tom Parker, sadly passed away in March 2022 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey Parker removes wedding rings

Earlier this week, Kelsey announced that she would be removing her wedding ring. Posting a montage of herself and Tom on Instagram, she explained her decision.

“I wanted to share something with you all this evening. It’s something I’ve been thinking long and hard about for a while now, and as we end the first week of a new year, I have decided to take off my rings,” she said.

“It felt really painful every time I looked at them and I have been torturing myself over when will be the right time. I know now there will never be a right or wrong time, but there does have to come a point in my life when I remove them,” she then continued.

“Of course, I’ll always be Tom’s, he’ll always be in my heart and I know I will forever be in his, but right now, in this world I’m not married anymore as much as that breaks my heart to admit.”

Kelsey hosted a Q&A (Credit: @being_kelsey / Instagram)

Kelsey Parker addresses her love life following Tom Parker’s death

Yesterday (Wednesday, January 10), Kelsey hosted a Q&A on her Instagram story.

One fan asked: “How’s the first few days been without the rings?”. Posting a snap of her now ringless hand, Kelsey replied: “It feels really different…But also feels right for me.”

Another fan asked Kelsey if she has a boyfriend at the moment. “I’m still getting asked this, but I’ve actually been single for a few months now. I do still believe in love though and I hope I get to be happy again one day,” she replied.

Kelsey split from her boyfriend recently (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey splits from boyfriend

Kelsey’s update comes not long after it was revealed that she had split from her boyfriend. Kelsey, 33, began dating Sean, an electrician, nine months on from the death of Tom.

However, in December, it was revealed that they’d called it quits on their relationship.

During an Instagram Q&A, Kelsey was asked whether she and Sean were still together. “We’re not together anymore. It’s a shame it didn’t work out as he’s a really amazing person, but it just wasn’t right,” she said.

“Hopefully one day I will find love again,” she then added.

Read more: Kelsey Parker reveals Tom’s family’s reaction to her new romance as she shares daughter’s heartbreaking request

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.