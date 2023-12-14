Kelsey Parker splits from boyfriend: “Hopefully one day I will find love again”

Kelsey Parker has revealed to her Instagram followers that she secretly split from her boyfriend, Sean Boggans, after five months together.

The 33-year-old widow started dating Sean, an electrician, nine months after her husband, singer Tom Parker, died.

The Wanted star Tom died from a brain tumour back in March 2022. Kelsey is the mother of his two children – daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi.

Kelsey Parker and boyfriend Sean split for the second time

Kelsey and Sean first hit things off romantically last year but called it quits around the first anniversary of Tom’s funeral. However, just a couple of months later, they got back together.

After previously expressing happiness in her new relationship, Kelsey revealed on her Instagram Story yesterday (December 13) that she is single again.

The 33-year-old hosted a Q&A on her story, opening up the floor for fans to ask her some questions.

During the Q&A, a fan asked if she and Sean were still together. “We’re not together anymore. It’s a shame it didn’t work out as he’s a really amazing person, but it just wasn’t right,” she said.

She then added: “Hopefully one day I will find love again.”

Sean was always supportive of Kelsey’s kids

After forming a relationship with Sean soon after Tom died, Kelsey revealed to the Mirror in September that he’s been a “massive support” with the kids.

“We could sit there and talk about Tom, and Sean’s been incredible,” she said. “He comes to my house and it’s full of Tom, he’s so present and the kids talk about him all the time.

“But Sean doesn’t shy away from that. After the kids met him, Aurelia said, ‘Daddy died of a brain tumour’ and he just replied, ‘I know, darling. We all miss your Daddy’.”

