Kelsey Parker explains why she’s taking off her wedding rings almost two years after Tom’s death

Kelsey Parker, the widow of Tom Parker, has sent a heartbreaking message to her social media followers, explaining why she is removing her wedding and engagement rings.

The Wanted singer Tom and actress Kelsey married in 2018 and welcomed two children – daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi – together.

Tom tragically passed away in March 2022 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020.

And Kelsey has now decided the time has come to remove her rings, sharing an emotional statement with fans.

She posted a montage of photos of the couple, who started dating in 2009, together to Instagram.

Alongside it, Kelsey wrote: “I wanted to share something with you all this evening.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking long and hard about for a while now, and as we end the first week of a new year, I have decided to take off my rings.

Kelsey has detailed the ‘painful’ reason she is taking off the rings (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker’s reason for removing rings

“It felt really painful every time I looked at them and I have been torturing myself over when will be the right time.

“I know now there will never be a right or wrong time, but there does have to come a point in my life when I remove them.

“Of course I’ll always be Tom’s, he’ll always be in my heart and I know I will forever be in his, but right now, in this world I’m not married anymore as much as that breaks my heart to admit.”

She continued to say she is “not sure what I’m going to do with them yet”.

But she hopes to pass them down to their daughter in the future.

Kelsey added: “I want to do something special with them. I’m not ready to totally let go of them.

“I’ve thought about wearing them around my neck or framing them and putting them in the space I create with Tom’s music stuff. Does anyone else have any other ideas or thoughts on this?”

Continuing to share how she has given the decision a lot of thought, she wrote: “Sometimes I wonder if I’ve left them on too long and other times I think I just expected to wear them forever.

“How do I protect and honour my marriage to Tom while not living in the past?!”

Kelsey ended her post by asking for “no hate please”.

Kelsey married The Wanted singer Tom Parker in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

‘Tom is always with you’

“I want 2024 to be a positive year and I have no space for negative energy or comments,” she said.

Fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: “This is so beautiful. We are with you always, and so is Tom.”

Michelle Keegan, who was engaged to Tom’s ex-bandmate Max George, commented heart emojis.

Meanwhile, others suggested Kelsey melt the rings into a new ring she can always wear.

