Kerry Katona has revealed that she’s been left devastated by the news that Kelsey Parker has lost her baby son.

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry, 44, made the heartbreaking admission in a new column.

What has happened to Kelsey Parker’s baby?

Last week, Kelsey announced the sad news that the baby she was expecting with partner Will Lindsay had died.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the heartbreaking news with a poem, dedicated to their baby, whom they had named Phoenix.

“Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved,” the poem was titled.

“The world grew quiet as you arrived. So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light. Born with wings, took silent flight,” it read.

“We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth, and light. Though we never heard you cry, you’ll live in hearts that won’t ask why,” it then continued.

“No breath you drew, no eyes to see. Still, you mean everything to me. You’ll journey with us, softly near, in every sigh, in every tear.”

Kerry Katona on Kelsey’s heartbreaking loss

Writing in her OK! column today (Monday, June 30), Kerry admitted she’d been left “heartbroken” after hearing the news.

“I was absolutely heartbroken to read about Kelsey Parker’s baby loss. I’m sending so much love and strength to her and her family,” she wrote.

“I don’t know Kelsey personally, but I’ve followed her story and was so happy for her when she found love again,” she then continued.

” I just can’t believe this has happened to them. There’s nothing you can say that will help. It’s just so tragic for everyone involved.”

Kelsey’s mum breaks her silence

Following Kelsey’s heartbreaking news, her mum, Diane, took to Instagram and spoke about it.

In a video, she said: “Good morning everyone. So I woke up this morning and it was a new day and I get out of bed and then I remembered Phoenix being born and his soul had already taken flight and I thought to myself people will say that life is so cruel.

“But what if we have to walk the path we walk to learn what we need to learn because I believe that everything happens for a reason and I have to believe that,” she then continued.

“A special thought to beautiful Phoenix as his soul finds peace. Life is cruel, but we have to keep going and keep following our path,” she then added.

