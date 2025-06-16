Kerry Katona reveals ‘kidnap threat’ on daughter Molly: ‘It’s petrifying’

Kerry Katona has revealed there was a “kidnap threat” against her eldest daughter Molly that left her “petrified”.

Kerry Katona recently split from her fiance Ryan Mahoney, and has just sparked rumours that she has a new boyfriend, after she was pictured kissing Paolo Margaglione.

44-year-old Kerry is mum to five children from three different relationships. Her eldest child, Molly is 23-years-old. But it seems there was once a time that Kerry feared someone would take Molly away.

Kidnap threat against Kerry Katona’s daughter

In Kerry’s newest OK! column, she spoke about Ed Sheeran’s decision to have 24/7 security following an attempted breakin.

Musician Ed recently told Louis Theroux that he added 24-hour security to his house following “weird” encounters from “dangerous” people over the past few years.

However, it turns out that numerous celebrities face this same fear. And Kerry once had to have 24-hour security when she feared her oldest daughter, Molly, would be kidnapped.

She said in her column: “Ed Sheeran revealed he has 24-hour security for himself, his wife and their kids out of fear of ‘dangerous people’. It came after an attempted breakin at his house. I totally get how terrified he must have felt.”

Kerry then revealed years ago, when Molly was young, they experienced a kidnap threat in Ireland.

She said: “When i was living in Ireland and Molly was a baby, we had a threat to kidnap her. We had the gardai, the Irish police, on 24/7 patrol outside her home for ages. It’s petrifying to think something could happen to someone you love, just because of who you are. You feel like a sitting duck.”

Kerry’s new beau

Kerry Katona revealed the terrifying threat on her daughter days after she went public with her new boyfriend.

In November 2024, Kerry split from fiance Ryan Mahoney after six years together. But seven months later, it looks like Kerry may have found a new man.

In images obtained by The Sun, the pair were packing on the PDA on their first public outing.

It’s believed the pair met in Ibiza while Kerry was filming Celebs Go Dating.

