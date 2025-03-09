Gabby Logan on ‘low point’ that saw her threaten to ‘move out’ of family home she shares with husband Kenny 

Gabby Logan previously opened up about her “lowest point” which saw her threaten to move out of the family home she shares with her husband.

The TV presenter – who is on the Six Nations today (March 9) – is married to Scottish rugby player Kenny Logan. The couple also share twins Reuben and Lois, both 19.

However, the family unit suffered a setback in 2020 after Gabby – who has has been open about her struggles with the menopause – had an “absolute meltdown.”

The presenter opened up about her ‘low point’ (Credit: YouTube)

Gabby Logan on ‘meltdown’ in front of husband and kids

Gabby’s family unit suffered a hiccup in 2020 following an “absolute meltdown” she had in her family home.

According to the Welsh presenter it happened over a minor incident – and saw her threatening to move out.

“It was over something small, like the kids not clearing up after breakfast,” she told The Times in 2024.

“I had this absolute meltdown, sat everybody down and launched into this off-the-cuff ‘I’m going to get myself a flat in Beaconsfield and move out and let you all just get on with it.’ It was totally random,” she added.

Gabby revealed her ‘meltdown’ was ‘random’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gabby’s kids close to tears

Following Gabby’s “meltdown” her family was left horrified, with her two kids close to tears.

“That was probably my lowest point, my mini-crisis,” she said.

The TV star went on: “It was the time when I was feeling, this is not me and this isn’t how I cope with things. That was before going on HRT.”

As per the NHS website, Hormone Replacement Therapy – HRT – is a treatment used to help hormone symptoms. The symptoms it can help combat include hot flushes, mood swings, and low mood.

Gabby on not wanting sex with husband

Meanwhile in November 2023, Gabby opened up about how she stopped wanting to have sex with her husband thanks to the menopause.

Appearing on Anna Richardson’s podcast, It Can’t Just Be Me, Gabby said that once she started HRT “my libido came back within a week”.

She then continued, saying: “I felt definitely a massive improvement there and that was important to me.

“I had a very healthy relationship with my husband and I loved him and fancied him and I couldn’t understand why I didn’t want to have sex with him as much or why it was something that I felt I was going to have to have,” she then said.

Watch Gabby on Six Nations on Sunday (March 9) at 2:15pm on ITV1.

