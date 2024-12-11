Gabby Logan could host Match of the Day from next season following Gary Lineker‘s exit, according to the bookies.

Several popular names including the likes of Alex Scott, Mark Chapman and others have been tipped to replace the current host. It was confirmed in November that Gary will exit BBC’s flagship programme after 25 years.

So, who do the odds favour to host Match of the Day? And what are fans saying about the new favourite? Find out below…

Gabby Logan is the new favourite to replace Gary (Credit: Youtube)

Gabby Logan to host Match of the Day?

A significant number of viewers took issue with Alex as the potential replacement for Gary because she’s a “woman” who can’t do justice to the “men’s game”.

Yet, the latest odds favour a female host. According to the betting site William Hill, Welsh TV presenter, Gabby, is in the lead with the odds of 11/8.

She has overtaken Mark Chapman who is out to 2/1. Mark has been presenting Match of the Day 2 since 2009 and has been seen as a natural successor to Lineker.

However, Gabby has had “steady support” coming in the last week, pushing her to the top spot.

Kelly Cates follows Mark at 3/1, while Alex is the fourth in the running with odds of 5/1.

Commenting on the new odds for the favourite to host the Match of the Day, a spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps said: “With the next Match of the Day host still up in the air, punters seem to be focusing in on Gabby Logan, with the experienced BBC presenter now the 11/8 favourite for the role, having shortened from 12/1.”

Kelly Sommers, Micah Richards, Laura Woods and Alan Shearer are also among the favourites to land the coveted gig.

On the personal front, the mum of two recently dropped her daughter, Lois, at the university. She took to Instagram to give her followers an emotional update regarding her family.

Bidding goodbye to her 19-year-old daughter wasn’t a “breeze”, confessed the Olympics host. She shares twins Lois and Reuben with her husband Kenny Logan.

Gary to quit BBC’s show after 25 years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Gabby Logan backed as potential new host of Match of the Day

There’s an outpouring of support for Gabby on social media as fans root for her as the next host of Match of the Day.

One said: “I don’t give a [bleep] what the blokes say, but Gabby Logan would be a great main presenter for MOTD. Constantly one of the very best sports presenters of her career and she knows her football. Excellent again on Amazon tonight.”

“I can honestly see Gabby Logan taking Lineker’s spot on MOTD, and I’d be the first to congratulate her; clued up, articulate and very fluent in her role,” shared another.

A third one wrote: “I’d have Gabby Logan on MOTD, top class presenter in sport and been doing it for years.”

Match of the Day continues on Saturday (December 14) at 10.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Do you see Gabby as the host of MOTD? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.