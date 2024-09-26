Gabby Logan has taken to Instagram to share her emotion after waving goodbye to daughter Lois as she headed off to university.

Sports presenter Gabby shares 19-year-old twins Lois and Reuben with husband Kenny Logan. And, this week, it was Lois’ time to fly the nest.

Earlier this week, My Mum, Your Dad host Davina McCall was seen fighting back tears as she revealed her “struggle” with her kids leaving home. Amanda Holden, too, revealed her eldest daughter Lexi has also headed off to uni.

And, while Gabby said it was a day of “wonderful emotion”, she didn’t sugarcoat the fact that driving away and leaving Lois on campus was difficult.

Gabby Logan shares ’emotional’ update on Instagram

Sharing a picture of herself with her daughter, Gabby said: “So today was the day. And to all of you yet to drop off at University I am not going to pretend it’s a breeze.

“It’s a day full of wonderful emotion, a few tears and lots of laughter with the end of one aspect of our roles, but the beginning of a new relationship where we parents have to shift our innate desire to protect and guard and allow our kids to use the wings we have helped to nurture.”

She then added: “The excitement around campus was tangible, and knowing the adventures that are to come and the friendships that will be forged, made driving away a little bit easier.

“But my goodness it seems like only yesterday when we walked to primary school with @_loislogan with her brilliant conversations and questions from her favourite ‘tell me about me as a baby’ to the tougher ‘what’s a mortgage’ – she was four at the time. I’m still not sure I explained that one very well.

“I am pretty sure, however, that we will miss these kids we have dropped off over the last few weeks more than they will miss us and that’s the way it should be.”

Support from celeb friends

Gabby was quickly supported by her army of famous friends.

“Good luck Lois!” said Tess Daly.

“STOP! She’s so cute. Her room is so cute. Her little face is so cute,” said Katherine Ryan.

Amanda Holden simply posted a love heart emoji.

