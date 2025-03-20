A Place In The Sun viewers have been left distracted by host Laura Hamilton and her latest outfit.

The spin-off show, What Happened Next?, was back on screens on Wednesday night (March 19). Host Laura caught up with a past couple to see how they are doing in their new life abroad.

But it’s fair to say it was Laura – who is no stranger to wearing a jaw-dropping outfit – who got plenty of people talking at home thanks to her latest wardrobe decision.

Laura’s outfit got plenty of people talking (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura Hamilton on A Place In The Sun

Laura returned to screens on Wednesday (March 19) for A Place In The Sun: What Happened Next?.

The beloved presenter went and paid Gilly and Jane a visit in France. She wanted to see how they were doing seven years on from buying their property abroad.

It was Laura’s wardrobe on the show that left several viewers distracted, though.

The TV star looked stunning in a bright blue striped matching top and trousers combo. The trousers also boasted a red stripe down the leg, adding even more colour to the two-piece.

And, true to form, viewers were quick to joke about the star’s bold outfit choice…

Viewers shared their thoughts online (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun viewers distracted by Laura’s outfit

Reacting to Laura’s outfit on Twitter, one viewer said: “Laura wearing an outfit knocked up from a couple of beach towels for the re-visit.”

Referring to fellow A Place In The Sun presenter Danni Menzies, a second also penned: “What’s with the wardrobe choices this week? We had Danni as a fairy yesterday. And then Laura as a tube of toothpaste today.”

Another fan mused: “What’s Laura dressed up as?” “Laura’s dressed as Andy Pandy today!” said another, showing their age.

She met up with a past couple on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura’s ‘self-awareness’ hailed

However, it appeared Laura knew that her bold look might create a stir. In fact, she referenced her outfit during the show.

“How many people would do the gardening in a two-piece suit looking like a tube of toothpaste of a deck chair?” she chuckled as she to grips with some plants in the ladies’ garden.

One fan commented: “Love that Laura’s got enough self-awareness to know she’s dressed like a deck chair or a tube of toothpaste.”

“Good to hear Laura recognise her lack of sartorial elegance today,” another agreed.

Complaints over ‘fussy’ house hunters

It’s not the only set of complaints levelled at the show this week – the previous ep saw viewers call out a pair of “fussy” house hunters on the show, even claiming that Laura was “getting irritated”.

Sally, who was looking for a property in Cyprus for her and her husband Tony, was joined by her sister-in-law on the show.

But things quickly went south, with the pair even walking out of one property after refusing to view the rest of it.

Read more: A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton on ‘toll’ of life-threatening health condition ITP amid ‘flare-up’