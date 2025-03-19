A Place in The Sun fans back ‘irritated’ Laura Hamilton amid complaints over ‘fussy’ couple in ‘most pointless episode ever’

A Place In The Sun viewers have called out a pair of “fussy” house hunters on the show, even claiming that Laura Hamilton was “getting irritated”.

The long-running property series made its return to screens on Tuesday (March 18). Presenter Laura Hamilton was back at the helm, to try and find a couple their perfect place in the sun.

However, it’s fair to say the latest couple got plenty of people talking, especially when they refused to view the rest of a property and walked out…

Laura was back to host the show (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun host Laura Hamilton helps new house hunters

During Tuesday’s episode (March 18) of A Place In The Sun, viewers were introduced to Sally, who was looking for a property in Cyprus for her and her husband Tony.

Joined by her sister-in-law Sharon, who already lives there, Sally had a budget of £125k, as well as an extra £25k.

And, like normal, Laura Hamilton was on hand to help Sally bag her ideal humble abode – but things quickly went south.

The women refused to view the rest of one property (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun women refuse to view home

As Laura showed Sally around the list of apartments, it seemed none were doing it for her – and she very quickly took a dislike to them.

Sally also had a long list of requirements too, including a two or three-bedroom property that had to have its own pool.

The first property viewing went well, but it was clear Sally was not blown away.

I’m trying to like this.

When it came to the second property, though, things took an awkward turn when the omen walked out and refused to view the rest of it.

Upon entering the second property showcased by Laura, Sally revealed that it was not “wowing” her.

“I’m trying to like this,” she admitted. “Property one I walked in and loved – but not this one,” Sally told Laura.

A stunned Laura then added: “I don’t want you to waste time if you think this isn’t for you. But at the same time, I have to give you the opportunity should you want to, to look at it.”

Sally replied: “I don’t want to.”

Fans soon reacted online (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers slam ‘fussy’ house hunter

Things didn’t get any better as Laura continued to show Sally and Sharon even more houses around the lush island.

Near the end of the episode, Sally revealed that despite going back and visiting the first property with her husband, she ruled it out. This meant she wasn’t going ahead with putting an offer on any of the houses.

And it’s fair to say fans watching A Place In The Sun were not impressed by house hunter Sally being so “fussy” – with one viewer even claiming Laura was “getting irritated”.

What did A Place In The Sun fans say?

“Most pointless episode ever. He doesn’t bother going on the show. They know the area well. Completely silly,” fumed one person on X.

Someone else added: “Laura’s getting irritated! Draw a line under it and lock up!”

A third chimed in: “Quite boring this episode.” Another fan also penned: “She’s fussy.”

A Place In The Sun airs weekdays at 3pm. A Place In The Sun: What Happened Next? is on Channel 4 weekdays at 6pm.

