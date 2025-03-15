Host of A Place In The Sun Laura Hamilton had viewers at home divided about her fashion choice during yesterday’s show.

Friday evening’s (March 14) episode saw Laura team up with a retired couple, Debra and Gordon. The pair wanted the presenter to help them search for a holiday home in Torrevieja with a budget of £120k.

However, it wasn’t the homes or the couple that distracted viewers this time, it was Laura’s bold choice of attire.

Laura helped a retired couple find a holiday home (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun star Laura Hamilton wears silky dress

Since 2012, Laura has remained a regular presenter for Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun. From her down to earth personality and natural good looks, the 42-year-old is a hit with viewers.

For Friday’s show, Laura was captured wearing a low-cut, silky dress with short sleeves while filming in Spain.

She kept her shoulder-length blonde locks down and embraced the nice weather.

However, it appears her fashion statement wasn’t for everyone watching at home.

Laura’s dress left viewers divided (Credit: Channel 4)

‘A fashion faux pas’

“What the heck is she wearing,” one user asked.

“Laura’s off now to change out of her #nightwear,” another person shared on X.

“Oh dear, a fashion faux pas, terrible dress,” a third remarked.

“Good grief. Laura’s dress is absolutely minging,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Laura’s dress is #vile,” a fifth said.

‘Looking radiant as ever’

On the other hand, it wasn’t all bad as many fans were fond of Laura’s attire.

“Looking gorgeous as always,” one person said.

“Looking radiant as ever,” another shared.

“What a beautiful dress… very stylish,” a third insisted.

“You’re Absolutely Beautiful Laura,” a fourth wrote.

Read more: A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton kisses ‘new boyfriend’ on getaway

What do you think of Laura’s dress? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.