A Place in the Sun fans slammed a pair of house hunters who appeared on the show last night (Thursday, March 13), branding them “downright rude”.

Fans also sympathised with the programme’s host, Craig Rowe, saying that he’d “really earned his money” on yesterday’s show.

Craig met house hunters Karl and Sonia (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on A Place in the Sun with Craig Rowe?

Yesterday’s edition of A Place in the Sun saw Craig meet Sonia and Karl in Western France.

At the top of the show, Craig explained that Sonia and Karl aren’t afraid to “say it how it is” – and he wasn’t wrong!

During the episode, Craig took Sonia and Karl to different properties in the French countryside. Unfortunately, they didn’t seem to appeal to the couple.

One terraced country home was branded “not good” by Karl, who complained about the proximity to the neighbours.

Another property with a pool didn’t impress Sonia. “I see swimming pools and I think… maintenance,” she remarked.

Craig’s work was cut out last night on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Maybe in a couple of years’

The couple – who had been together for two years after meeting online – hailed from Yorkshire, and hoped to move to the French countryside and tie the knot. They had a budget of £160k to find their dream French bolthole.

However, despite seeing a range of stunning properties, Karl and Sonia ultimately didn’t bite.

At the end of the episode, Sonia said: “We’ve decided that we need to give ourselves time. Maybe in a couple of years. We’re working with our cash, so when our property is sold, we’ll be in a much better position.”

“We’re coming here for definite, and we appreciate everything that you’ve shown us,” Karl then added. “It’s given us a different view on different things, it’s really been enlightening.”

The couple came under fire (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers slam ‘rude’ Karl and Sonia

However, it’s safe to say that viewers were not impressed with Karl and Sonia’s behaviour during yesterday’s show. Many took to social media to slam them, with some even accusing them of being “timewasters”, just out for the orange juice they get given at the end of the show.

“Dearie me, I think this pair are honestly the worst couple I’ve ever seen on #aplaceinthesun. Talk about downright rude! Poor Craig,” one viewer said.

“What a nasty couple tonight. You could show them anything and they’d find fault and not buy it. Total timewasters,” another fumed.

“Odious, time-wasting,” a third wrote. “All I can say Craig is [clapping emojis],” another said.

“Poor Craig, he really earned his money today,” a fifth tweeted.

“Free holiday-scrounging orange juice thieves,” said another. “Rude to Craig. Moaned about everything. @Channel4 don’t ever show this one again,” another said.

Craig saw the funny side of the anger aimed at the couple, tweeting: “Loving the banter here tonight. Thanks for watching guys x.”

Earlier this week, A Place in the Sun host Jasmine Harman was also supported by viewers. It came after she ‘snapped‘ at her house hunters while searching for a home on a Greek island.

New episodes of A Place in the Sun air weekdays on Channel 4 at 6pm.

