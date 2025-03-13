A Place In The Sun fans furious with ‘second-hand embarrassment’ over couple’s ‘shameless’ offer on Valencia home

Fans of A Place In The Sun were not impressed with an offer two buyers made on a new home in Valencia last night.

During Wednesday evening’s (March 12) episode of the show, presenter Lee Juggurnauth tried to help Steve and Heather look for a permanent home in the city of Spain.

But while the couple had a clear idea of how much they wanted to spend, that didn’t stop Steve and Heather from really confusing viewers.

Heather and Steve were hoping to find a new home in Spain (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun buyers hope to find a Valencia home

During the show, Steve and Heather revealed their budget was £240k and hoped it would be enough to find a new home with two to three bedrooms, a spacious outdoor setting for their dogs and an annexe for when family stayed over.

As they hunted for properties, host Lee was left disappointed as Steve and Heather turned down the first house immediately.

“Too small,” Heather said before Lee tried to convince the newly renovated house was worth looking at. Declaring: “We’ve got a very big family,” the outdoor pool also didn’t win her over.

Things started to look up, however, when Heather was impressed with the detached bungalow that had four bedrooms and a swimming pool. She also liked the third property which offered a large outdoor space.

But it was the fourth property that impressed Heather and Steve the most. Not only did they think it was “absolutely stunning”, but it came with the annexe they were hoping for. The property also featured five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an outdoor pool.

After seeing a total of five houses, they decided to put an offer on the fourth. Despite being on the market for £237k, which was within their price range, the couple offered a risky £195k, claiming the home needed a lot of work.

Presenter Lee insisted the offer was “very low”, which many viewers at home agreed with.

Viewers slam Heather and Steve’s low offer (Credit: Channel 4)

‘They had no intention of buying’

“195k? WTF,” one user wrote on X.

“They had no intention of buying,” another person shared.

Second-hand embarrassment for the 195k offer.

“£195k??” a third remarked. “Oh, [bleep] off with that offer,” another said.

“Cheapskates!” another declared. “Second-hand embarrassment for the 195k offer,” a sixth viewer stated.

So did they get the house?

In the end, the seller wanted to compromise with £229k. But, despite their budget being £240k, Steve and Heather stated that the price was too steep. They went back with a final offer of £225k.

“We’d like to leave the offer on the table and if anything changes, let us know,” Lee said to the seller, urging the buyers to “give it a little more time and he may come back”.

However, in an update as the episode ended, Lee revealed that their offer “still remains on the table”. He said they were heading back in a few weeks to “try and seal the deal”.

Keep us posted, Lee!

