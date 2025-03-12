Jasmine Harman was back to front last night’s A Place In The Sun, but she got more than she bargained for when she attempted to find a holiday home for house hunter Emma.

With Emma’s husband Andrew stuck in the UK, Emma was joined for some moral support by her pal Mandy.

They were looking for a home on the Greek island of Lefkada. However, with a budget of just £120k, it proved mission impossible for travel veteran Jasmine to find the right house for Emma.

Mandy was helping her friend Emma find a holiday home on A Place In The Sun (Credit: Channel 4)

Jasmine Harman struggles on A Place In The Sun

Emma shared that she wanted a swimming pool but didn’t mind installing one herself. She also didn’t mind a renovation and wasn’t desperate to be within walking distance of the beach – but walking to a taverna would be an advantage.

Posting on Instagram before the show, Jasmine said: “I show wedding dress designer Emma around some beautiful properties on the Greek island of Lefkada. With a budget of 120k will she say ‘I do’ to any of them?”

In the show, after Emma set out her list of requirements, Jasmine told her: “It’s a challenging budget and brief.”

She then showed the ladies the properties. One was a lovely apartment by the sea. And another one was a renovation with room to put in a pool, just like Emma requested.

However, Emma proved hard to please, with Jasmine “snapping” at one point that she was trying her best with the limited budget.

A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine Harman had her work cut out for her last night (Credit: Channel 4)

The verdict’s in…

After seeing the final property, Jasmine asked Emma for her verdict… But Jasmine probably wished she never asked!

“I think I’m there,” Emma said. “Are you going to share with me?” “No,” Emma replied.

“Why?!” Jasmine laughed. “No, not yet,” she added.

Later, Emma told Jasmine that none of the properties were right for her, and she’d be heading back to Blighty without a holiday home.

This – coupled with the fact that the properties Jasmine showed Emma appeared to fulfil the brief – led viewers to comment that Emma and Mandy were just after a freebie trip to Greece.

Viewers react

“Get them a taxi to airport immediately. Freeloaders,” one advised Jasmine.

“Chuck them in Jasmine. They’re rude and annoying,” said a second.

Glad Jasmine snapped back at her over her budget.

“I know what I want I’m just not telling you!!! WOW how rude,” said a third.

Another commented on Jasmine asking Emma for another £100k if she wanted a better property.

“Glad Jasmine snapped back at her over her budget,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman)

“I was really surprised she didn’t go for the last one on location and the property. Sounded like they go out most days and nights so I don’t think a sea view is that important,” said another.

Others focused on the beauty of the Greek island: “Love Lefkada. Going in summer to stay with a special Greek family at their gorgeous holiday apartments. Counting the days. Such lovely people there.”

Did A Place In The Sun star Emma find a holiday home?

At the end of the episode Jasmine revealed that Emma had returned to the island with her husband Andrew.

However, as no new properties had come on the market, they were still searching for their home away from home.

Read more: Jasmine Harman’s on-set row with her A Place In The Sun cameraman husband

So what did you think of the episode? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.