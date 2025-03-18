A couple on A Place In The Sun: What Happened Next got plenty of people talking last night after the show caught up with them now living in Spain.

The Channel 4 series returned to screens on Monday (March 17). Danni Menzies was back to visit couple Chris and Marie at their apartment in Manilva, Spain, that they bought in 2019.

But it’s fair to say viewers were left distracted by what the couple decided to eat for their breakfast while living their new life overseas.

The show caught up with a couple who moved to Spain (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun revisits past couple in Spain

During A Place In The Sun: What Happened Next on Monday (March 17), Danni headed to Spain to check in on Chris and Marie.

The pair forked out £115,000 for a lush 2-bedroom apartment in Manilva back in 2019.

“I am over the moon for you,” Danni said at the time, before Chris started to break down in tears over the exciting news.

“I’m blooming crying here!” he quipped as Marie and Danni comforted him.

And now, five years since she last saw them, Danni has now paid Chris and Marie a visit.

Their breakfast choice left plenty of people talking (Credit: Channel 4)

Danni meets up with couple at restaurant

In the episode, Danni reunited with the couple at their favourite cafe, Quayside in La Decasa.

But it’s fair to say it was their choice of food that they tucked into, that got plenty of people talking online.

And they *chose* to be filmed eating it! I’m going to need therapy.

At a restaurant, instead of opting for a more Continental breakfast, Chris and Marie were seen eating a full English and beans on toast.

“I’ve got my usual fry up,” Chris said, before Marie added: “Saves me cooking.”

Danni went and visited the pair (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun viewers react

But viewers were quick to react to the couple’s choice to have a traditional British breakfast in Spain.

“Stop it! Five years in and they’ve gone out for beans on toast breakfast,” proclaimed one person on X.

Someone else chimed in: “And they *chose* to be filmed eating it! I’m going to need therapy.”

A third also said: “I cried.”

Another viewer posted: “Beans on Toast. Very Spanish.”

A fifth then penned: “Eggs beans and chips……. None of that Spanish tapas crap for this pair…..”

Read more: A Place In The Sun couple warned over host Jasmine Harman’s 18-year-old ‘red flag’ property

A Place In The Sun: What Happened Next airs weekdays on Channel 4 at 6pm.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.