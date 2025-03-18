A Place In The Sun viewers were not impressed by a “fishy” property that Jasmine Harman showed a couple on the episode that aired yesterday.

The long-running property series made its return to screens on Monday (March 17). Presenter Jasmine Harman was back at the helm, to try and find a couple their perfect place in the sun.

However, it’s fair to say one property got plenty of people talking online…

Jasmine gave the couple a look at a property (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun host Jasmine Harman heads to Greece

During Monday’s episode (March 17) of A Place In The Sun, viewers were introduced to running enthusiasts Mark and Sally.

The couple were looking for a property in Greece’s eastern Peloponnese region. And with a budget of £200k, Jasmine was on hand to help them bag their ideal humble abode.

But it was the second property they viewed that left viewers watching at home divided.

The house had never been lived in (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun couple ‘liked’ the house

“This is a four-bedroom semi-detached house,” Jasmine said, standing in front of a large property.

She went on: “It was actually built around 18 years ago, but it’s never been lived in. There’s a fair bit to be done to this property.”

Both Mark and Sally seemed keen though, as Mark said: “I like it! It looks amazing.”

As for how much it was going for, Jasmine revealed: “It’s in the market for just over £152,000!”

And Mark and Sally were just as impressed by its interior too, despite the property needing some work.

Inside, the bolthole boasted gigantic rooms, an olive tree in the garden and also a balcony with spectacular views.

Fans shared their thoughts (Credit: Channel 4)

‘There’s a few red flags’

However, viewers soon shared their thoughts on the property – and they suspected something “fishy” about it.

“Built 18 years ago, still unfinished. Never been lived in…. there’s a few red flags there in my opinion,” said one person on X.

Another agreed: “Hmmmmmmm, built 18 years ago and never been lived in? Sounds fishy.”

A third penned: “This show is about trying to offload properties that nobody wants.”

At the end of the episode, and after viewing four properties, Sally and Mark decided not to go ahead and put an offer on a home.

