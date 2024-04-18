Warwick Davis has announced that his beloved wife, Samantha, has died at the age of 53.
The Tenable and Star Wars star, 54, shared the heartbreaking news in a statement, calling Samantha his “favourite human”.
Warwick and Samantha – founder of dwarfism charity Little People UK – had met back in 1988 on set of the film Willow. They married in 1991 and have two children.
Warwick Davis’ statement on death of wife
In a statement, Warwick said Samantha died on March 24. He added: “Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.
“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”
Warwick also said that Samantha was his “most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career”.
The couple’s two children, Annabelle and Harrison, also paid tribute to their mum. A statement from them read: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.
Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.
“Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers.”
Warwick Davis and wife’s final photo
Back in October 2023, Warwick had shared the couple’s last picture together as they enjoyed a date night. It showed Warwick and Samantha smiling as they took a selfie.
Alongside the picture on Instagram, Warwick wrote: “Out for a long overdue date-night with my beautiful wife, @SammyDDavis. She felt a bit overdressed for McDonald’s.”
View this post on Instagram
Fans have taken to X to send their condolences to Warwick and his family. One person said: “I’m so sorry for your loss Warwick. My condolences and best wishes to you and your family.”
Another wrote: “So very sorry Warwick and family, to hear of your loss.”
Someone else added: “Sending all my love to you and your family. So very sad for your loss.”
Read more: Warwick Davis on heartbreak of losing two children: ‘It was a tough time’
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.