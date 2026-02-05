Molly-Mae Hague announces she’s pregnant with second baby nine months after reuniting with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she’s pregnant with her second baby with Tommy Fury.

The couple – who briefly split in 2024 – are already parents to daughter Bambi, two.

Molly-Mae, 26, is thought to be around 14 weeks pregnant. The couple shared a cute video that featured Molly-Mae showing off her bump tonight (February 5).

Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant with her second baby (Credit: Splash News)

Molly-Mae pregnant with second baby

The video features Molly-Mae showing off her growing baby bump, with Tommy Fury and their daughter Bambi also appearing.

At the start of the video, Bambi can be heard declaring: “Big sister is on the way!”

The video finishes with Bambi saying: “I’m gonna be a big sister.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy captioned their joint post: “Soon to be four.”

‘Tommy is determined to do things right this time’

According to The Sun, the couple only recently found out their baby news.

A source alleged: “Molly and Tommy found about the pregnancy around seven weeks ago [mid-March], but only told friends and family about it within the last two weeks. Finding out Molly is pregnant has really helped bring them close together again.

“Tommy is determined to do things right this time he has cancelled all of his summer trips with his friends, as he wants to stand by Molly every step of the way. Their new home is in a better place for both of them and has more than enough space for two children.”

Tommy Fury said his drink problem was to blame for his brief split from Molly-Mae (Credit: Splash News)

Molly-Mae and Tommy’s split

The couple split last August, with allegations that Tommy cheated on Molly-Mae – something he has denied. He has said their split was as a result of his alcohol problem.

Molly-Mae spoke candidly about her desire to have another baby with Tommy in her docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

The pair are thought to have moved back in together around the time they found out about Molly’s pregnancy.

Now, congratulations have poured in.

Stacey Solomon said: “How exciting!” One fan posted: “Omggg, huge congratulations!” Another echoed the thoughts and said: “The most amazing news!!!! Congratulations.”

