Strictly Come Dancing launched on BBC One tonight (September 20), with viewers finally finding out who the Class of 2025 had been paired with.

During tonight’s launch show, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman also spoke to the judges, interviewed every single celebrity taking part, and even had a bit of a boogie themselves.

But there were complaints that the show – which ran for one hour and 50 minutes – was a lot longer than necessary…

The Strictly class of 2025 were interviewed by Claudia Winkleman during the launch show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars meet their partners tonight

During tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing, the likes of Dani Dyer, La Voix and Ellie Goldstein were partnered up for the 2025 series.

And, as well as interviews with the cast before the partnerships were announced, Claudia also spoke to them afterwards.

Some viewers thought it was nice to get to know the stars, with some relatively unknown to the Strictly audience. Others, however, were quick to brand the show “boring” and urged the BBC to “get on with it”.

Tess Daly spoke to the judges and heard how excited they are for the new series (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

“Gawd get on with it,” said one. “Yes we know their partners, no need to interview each person,” they added, clearly having looked at the leaked partnerships list.

“How long can they drag this out,” complained another. “Wish they’d cut out all this chit chat and get dancing. Half an hour and other than the opening dance nothing’s happened. Waste of time the launch show,” said another.

“Tonight’s show is a bit of a struggle. The only way is up as they say,” said another, delivering their verdict on the Strictly launch show.

“This is boring,” said another. “Don’t they actually dance tonight? Been on an hour,” another complained.

La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec are already fan favourites (Credit: BBC)

What actually happened on Strictly tonight?

The show was full of dancing, though. Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell returned to the show to perform their waltz. There was an epic opening number featuring all the pros, all the judges, Tess and Claude and the Class of 2025.

Jessie J also performed, with the pros dancing as she performed to the Strictly ballroom. At the end of the show, the paired-up couples danced together for the first time.

Actor Lewis Cope is paired with Katya Jones (Credit: BBC)

‘If you don’t like it, don’t tune in till episode two’

However, along with the complaints, others were just thrilled to have the Strictly sparkle back on our screens.

“The news is pretty [bleep]y at the moment but, in the middle of all that #StrictlyComeDancing starts again & beams massive rays of sunshine into our homes. We need more of this stuff, but whatever happens the enthusiasm, talent & sheer goodwill will see us through. Thanks #strictly,” said one fan.

“For everyone saying just get on with the dancing. It’s the launch show. It’s all about them pairing up and having one group dance at the end of the show. This is not new! If you don’t like it, don’t tune in until episode two,” another declared.

