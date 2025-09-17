Pregnant Strictly star Dianne Buswell has given the first glimpse at her baby bump – days after revealing that she’s expecting.

Dianne and partner Joe Sugg announced that they’re expecting a baby boy in a post on social media at the weekend.

Now, ahead of the pre-recorded Strictly launch show on Saturday night (September 20), fans have been given their first tiny glimpse at her gorgeous growing bump.

Dianne Buswell showed off a hint of a bump as she reunited with Chris McCausland (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell’s cute little baby bump

Dianne looks entirely glowing in the new pictures, taken from the launch show and showing her dancing with her 2024 partner Chris McCausland.

The pair won the competition at the end of last year. And, as has become tradition, the winners return to perform one of their most iconic routines at the start of the new series.

The dress Dianne wore the first time around (Credit: BBC)

In the snaps, Chris and Dianne can be seen reprising their BAFTA TV Award-winning waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Chris is seen wearing the same outfit that he originally performed the routine in – a navy suit with red tie. Dianne, meanwhile, has opted for a dress that is looser-fitting around her waist, doubtless to accommodate her growing bump.

Pregnant Dianne wore a different dress for their waltz this time around (Credit: BBC)

Dianne has revealed that her first baby is due in 2026.

It comes after she struck up a romance with boyfriend Joe Sugg after meeting when partnered on Strictly in 2018.

Dianne and Joe will become parents next year (Credit: Instagram)

She’s even doing lifts!

Earlier this week, days after announcing her pregnancy, Dianne revealed her intention to continue to take part in the 2025. As a result, she’ll be the first pro in Strictly UK history to compete while pregnant.

And, one doctor told ED! that, as long as the routines are adjusted and Dianne takes extra care, there’s absolutely no reason why she can’t take part alongside her as-yet-unnamed celebrity partner.

Dianne was happy to still include lifts in her routine (Credit: BBC)

Strictly launch show incoming!

Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing launch show will reveal who this year’s 15 celebrities will be paired with. Viewers will watch as they each come face-to-face with their professional dance partner in a series of specially-filmed, surprise-packed sequences.

The episode will also feature spectacular group dances starring Strictly’s professional dancer, all 15 celebs as they take to the famous dancefloor for the first time and even the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Plus there will be an exclusive performance from Jessie J and plenty more Strictly surprises. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return as hosts.

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Saturday (September 20) at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

