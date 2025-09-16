Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell defended as she is cruelly trolled for taking part in series while pregnant

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has been cruelly trolled online for taking part in this season of the show after announcing she is pregnant.

Dianne Buswell and partner Joe Sugg announced the amazing news that they are expecting their first child together over the weekend. The couple first met on the dancing show way back in 2018 when they were partnered up.

Their on-screen partnership quickly developed off-screen, and fans have been invested in their relationship ever since. But now that Dianne has confirmed she will be competing on the show while pregnant this year, there has been some backlash.

Some people don’t think Dianne should be on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Dianne Buswell announces pregnancy

Over the weekend, Dianne and Joe took to Instagram to share an adorable pregnancy announcement video.

The video clip showed the pair painting a portrait but as they turned it round, it showed stick figures of Dianne and Joe holding hands with a child. Dianne then cupped her belly, while Joe was hugging and kissing her. The caption of the post also revealed they are having a baby boy.

Immediately, fans grew concerned what that meant for Dianne’s future on the show, with some wondering if she was going to back out of this year’s series. However, Dianne confirmed she would still be taking place. “Why wouldn’t I?” she posted. But that decision has faced some backlash.

Joe and Dianne are having a baby (Credit: ITV)

Dianne trolled over Strictly future

Some trolls took to X to voice how they felt Dianne shouldn’t be taking part in the series whilst being pregnant.

One user started a thread, writing: “Imagine the possibility of a pro being six months pregnant during the final.”

Another agreed: “Why is no one asking this question? Maybe I’m being silly but isn’t that dangerous? Surely doing lifts is a risk? I would be fuming if my pro was pregnant. Surely she would have just been better on the bench. It’s like assuming her partner is going to be out early.”

Another cruel troll wrote: “Now she can’t even take next series off because it would be plenty of time after giving birth. We never can get rid off her.” “She is insane,” another user commented.

However, plenty of Dianne’s fans came to her defence, happy that Dianne will still be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, after winning it with Chris McCausland last year.

One wrote: “Guys, do you realise it’s not your choice what Dianne does? And her life isn’t just Strictly? She’s allowed to become a parent too.”

Another added: “Does it even matter? If she isn’t well then she will have another pro take over. Strictly never benches a winner and if she hadn’t been partnered with someone it would have given it away.”

“The comments under this are diabolical. How about we let a woman make decisions about her own health and safety. You may not like her but she is ALLOWED to dance whilst pregnant. It’s not an illness,” said another.

Has anyone ever competed in a dance show pregnant?

While it may not have happened on Strictly Come Dancing, many fans pointed out that it has been done before on Dancing With The Stars.

Back in 2022, Danielle Karagach, pro dancer on DWTS, found out she was pregnant on the very first day of the show. She went on to compete as normal, throughout her run. And her baby girl, Nikita, was born in May 2023.

ED! has contacted Dianne’s reps for comment.

Read more: Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals family ‘difficulty’ as she thinks about spending six months in Australia

Do you think Dianne Buswell should be on Strictly Come Dancing while pregnant? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!