Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals family ‘difficulty’ as she thinks about spending six months in Australia

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has opened up on finding it “difficult” living so far away from her family – and hinted that she may even move to Australia to be closer to them.

Dianne made the move from Australia to the UK back in 2017 to join Strictly Come Dancing. She had spent her life growing up in Banbury in Western Australia and began dancing at five years old.

But as the years go on, it seems Dianne has been feeling a bit more homesick. And as her parents get older, she wishes she could be nearer to them. Which is why she isn’t ruling out a huge life change.

Dianne finds it ‘difficult’ to be away from family

Speaking in the September edition of Prima, Dianne revealed she “misses” being in Australia, and finds it “difficult” being away from her family.

She said: “I miss Australia. My parents are getting older and I want to be around them more. I would love nothing more than for them to live down the road.”

Dianne admitted every time she sees a house for sale, she thinks she could buy it for her parents but then realises she can’t because their lives are in Australia.

The 36-year-old pro dancer admitted: “I know I’m going to be home at least twice a year. My two brothers have kids and it’s difficult to watch them grow up through a screen. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it.”

Dianne Buswell may consider split living between UK and Australia

In 2018, Dianne was partnered with influencer and YouTuber Joe Sugg on Strictly. And, over time, their relationship developed off-stage and they became an adored couple.

Now, seven years later, Dianne believes she and Joe – who have been very open on their hopes to start their own family – may actually end up owning a house in Australia, so that she could be closer to her family.

She said: “Never say never about moving back. There might be a situation in the future where Joe and I have a home there. We might do six months there and six months here.”

Dianne admitted the one reason she’s unsure is because “it’s hard to plan” due to having so much yearly work commitments.

