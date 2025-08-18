A narked Dianne Buswell has admitted her frustration after racking up parking fines while Joe Sugg was away from home.

Strictly Come Dancing pro star Dianne, 36, and YouTuber Joe, 33, have been an item for several years after being partnered up for the 2018 series of the BBC dance show. They made it to the final that but ultimately finished as runners up.

They moved in together in 2021 and, going by his vlogs and their social media accounts, are rarely apart. However, one time they were separated for a short while recently also coincided with Dianne getting stung, leaving her “absolutely fuming”.

Dianne Buswell repeated her error but explained Joe Sugg wasn’t around at the time (Credit: YouTube)

Dianne Buswell: ‘Joe Sugg wasn’t home’

Earlier this month, Joe Sugg shared with followers how he enjoyed a solo fishing break. Uploading snaps showing him with a couple of whoppers, Joe explained in his Instagram post’s caption: “Went out for some peace and quiet. Came back with a 29lb 8oz PB, 17 mosquito bites, 12 burnt sausages, and a renewed hatred for damp socks. Swipe for mud, magic, and my proudest catch yet. What a trip.”

However, while Joe was off catching fish, it seems Dianne was catching parking tickets.

Speaking on her Winning Isn’t Everything podcast, Dianne explained how she relies on her partner.

‘Got so many things on my mind’

She told co-host and 2024 Strictly partner Chris McCausland that Joe normally gives her a lift to their local train station.

Dianne explained: “The thing is, Joe normally takes me to the station in the morning. But he’s been away fishing. Caught his biggest fish that he ever has. And so he wasn’t home. So I’ve had to drive my car to the station and leave it there.”

She went on: “But what happens is, I get distracted, right, when I get out my car. Got so many things on my mind that I forget to pay for the parking. And then, when I get back, I have a notice on my car. And it’s happened two days in a row and I’m absolutely fuming about it!”

It’s happened two days in a row and I’m absolutely fuming about it!

However, Dianne wasn’t looking to deflect blame to Joe. She reasoned: “It is entirely my own fault. You know when you just see that little sticker on your car and you think: ‘Oh God, here we go. There’s another one. Hust throw that money away, Di.'”

Dianne Buswell is used to getting a lift from Joe Sugg (Credit: YouTube)

‘No point in worrying’

Giving more insight into their relationship dynamic recently, Aussie Dianne also indicated the couple isn’t in a rush to become parents.

“We’ve always wanted kids, it’s just finding the right time,” she told Prima.

Dianne went on: “I don’t feel worried about taking time out from dancing, I just don’t see the point in worrying. When everything aligns, it will happen. I have to have that vision. I like to practise manifestation, I’m quite spiritual.”

