Strictly star Dianne Buswell has opened up about her desire to have children with Joe Sugg. However, she has admitted that the demands of her job make the prospect quite “tough” at the moment.

Dianne and Joe first met in 2018 when they were paired up together on Strictly.

Dianne Buswell opens up on baby dream with Joe Sugg

Back in 2018, Dianne and Joe reached the Strictly final together – and have been inseparable ever since.

Now, in a new interview with The Sun on Sunday, Dianne, 36, has revealed that she would “love” to have children with Joe.

“I would like to have children, 100%. Joe and I love kids, and that’s ­definitely something that we would absolutely love. I haven’t really thought about how many I would like. It will definitely happen,” she said.

The couple are already auntie and uncle to their siblings’ children.

Dianne Buswell’s sad confession about wanting kids with Joe

“Joe’s got two nieces who I also class as my nieces, and then I have another two nieces and two nephews in Australia, and my oldest niece is 15. I am a big fan of my little nieces and nephews. I love kids, I love working with them, and being around them. Sometimes, I’m a big kid at heart myself. I think it helps when you can get down to their level. I’m very lucky,” she said.

However, Dianne has confessed that due to the demands of her job, having kids may be “tough” at the moment.

The Australian dancer is set to embark on a 30-day tour alongside Vito Coppola next month. Then, later this year, she’ll be returning to Strictly – this time as reigning champion – for her ninth series.

Dianne continued, saying: “It is quite tough because my job is quite demanding, and I love it so much. It is a tough one to balance out and think about. It would take a lot of thought, but eventually one day we will get there, but there is lots ­happening at the moment.

She then added that it “will happen when its supposed to”.

Dianne talks Joe Sugg engagement rumours

Dianne recently addressed rumours that she and Joe are engaged. Appearing on Good Morning Britain in March, Dianne was quizzed on the rumours.

“It’s a really funny story! I was in Australia, and it’s quite hot over there. I had just flown in and my fingers got a little bit swollen on the plane,” she said.

“So I had a couple of rings on my right hand. I had to take them off and put them on my left hand. I didn’t know this was the one that is your engagement ring!” she then continued.

“I’m taking pictures with my family, and I put them online. So everyone thought I was engaged. I’m not engaged.”

