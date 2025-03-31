Dianne Buswell has shut down rumours that she is engaged to boyfriend Joe Sugg.

The Strictly dancer, 35, has been dating Joe, 33, since 2018. The pair met on the BBC show – and have gone from strength to strength since.

Recently though, Dianne sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a ring on social media.

Now, she has set the record straight, revealing that she is not engaged and telling the “funny story” behind the rumours.

Dianne and Vito appeared on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Dianne Buswell ‘not engaged’ to Joe Sugg

On Monday (March 31), Dianne and Vito Coppola appeared on Good Morning Britain to chat about their upcoming tour, Red Hot & Ready.

The conversation soon turned to the topic of Dianne’s love life, though.

Congratulations! Finally!

“I want to ask you because there was a lot of speculation about the fact that you might have got engaged over the last couple of days!” co-host Susanna Reid said.

Ed Balls then chimed in: “Congratulations! Finally!”

She shut down the engagement rumours (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s a really funny story!’

Laughing, Dianne then went on to clarify the speculation. She said: “It’s a really funny story! I was in Australia and it’s quite hot over there. I had just flown in and my fingers get a little bit swollen on the plane.”

“So I had a couple of rings on my right hand. I had to take them off and put them on my left hand. I didn’t know this was the one that is your engagement ring!”

The pair have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dianne added: “I’m taking pictures with my family and I put them online. So everyone thought I was engaged. I’m not engaged.”

Ed then jokingly quipped: “Joseph, what are you doing? What’s he doing, seriously?”

She replied: “I know” before looking to the camera and exclaiming: “Joe!” while laughing.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg hint at baby plans

Joe and Dianne have previously spoken out about their plans to start a family.

In December last year, the pair appeared on the 20th anniversary Strictly Come Dancing special – sent their fans wild after they hinted at baby plans.

During the episode, Joe and Dianne were watching some of their performances back.

Joe admitted: “The Quickstep at Blackpool was my favourite dance for many reasons. I had my family come up to watch. More importantly my nan. She used to dance there when she was younger.”

Joe then teased the couple’s family plans as he said: “That will be the sort of clip we show our great, great-grandchildren.”

What’s more, chatting to Women’s Health in 2021, Dianne gushed over Joe, calling him “the most supportive person”.

“I’d love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day,” she said.

