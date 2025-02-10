Strictly star Dianne Buswell has hit out after being met with personal questions about her relationship with Joe Sugg.

The Australian pro dancer has just finished the Strictly Live tour without her dancing partner Chris McCausland. She lifted the glitterball trophy with the comedian last year – the first time she’s won it.

However, while Dianne is enjoying her latest achievements, some have taken the liberty to pry into her personal life. Now she has publicly addressed the intrusive comments.

Dianne Buswell has urged her fans to be mindful of what they send her (Credit: Splash News)

Dianne Buswell responds to questions about babies with Joe Sugg

The Strictly star and boyfriend Joe have been vocal about their desire to start a family one day.

However, the dancer wasn’t happy when one of her followers mocked her for not having had a baby yet. She took to Instagram to share the original message with her befitting response underneath.

Your parents must be proud of your brothers for working and giving them grandchildren.

The message from the follower read: “Can’t believe you’re the only one who still hasn’t got kids yet. Your parents must be proud of your brothers for working and giving them grandchildren.”

Dianne responded: “Wasn’t going to post this but recently I have been receiving a lot of messages like this regarding very personal things! So I wanted to just remind the internet to really think before sending a message or commenting on somebody else’s life!”

The couple are in no rush to start a family (Credit: YouTube)

Dianne and Joe’s baby plans

The couple have been dating since 2017 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing and have been vocal about starting a family. Dianne occasionally drops subtle hints about “babies” and Joe is looking forward to having a family with her.

During Strictly’s 20th-anniversary special in December, Joe made a remark about his future family with his girlfriend. They were watching some of their most memorable performances from the dance competition when Joe told Dianne: “That will be the sort of clip we show our great, great-grandchildren.”

The couple have been living together for six years in their £3.5m Sussex home. However, while discussing their marriage plans, Dianne and Joe said they are in no rush to take the next big step in their relationship.

