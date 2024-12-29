Dianne Buswell gets Strictly co-star Oti Mabuse ‘excited’ after ‘babies’ comment

After lifting the Strictly Glitterball trophy in 2024, Dianne Buswell has got everyone excited with her “babies” comment.

The Strictly Come Dancing star won the latest series with her dancing partner Chris McCausland. While she’s spending quality time with her family during the holidays, fans and friends are busy reacting to a comment she made on Instagram. It’s promoted speculation about Dianne growing her family.

However, this doesn’t come as a surprise, considering Dianne and her boyfriend Joe Sugg have hinted at baby plans.

Dianne and Joe have teased ‘family plans’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell makes ‘baby’ comment

Dianne’s family has flown from Australia to celebrate Christmas and new year festivities with her and Joe.

She took to Instagram yesterday (December 28) to post images depicting her holidays with her loved ones. But the dancing star’s teasing caption caught fans’ attention more than the pictures.

Dianne simply wrote “boyfriend, butterflies, brothers and babies,” prefixed with matching emojis.

Obviously, fans couldn’t help but take notice of the last word and baby emoji, which prompted a comment from I’m A Celebrity star, Oti Mabuse.

Oti wrote: “Not me reading babies and getting excited.” Without confirming or denying the rumours, the Strictly star posted laughing emojis in response.

Dianne’s caption also led to fans assuming she and Joe are expanding their family. One said: “Oti Mabuse, no it was me getting excited but apparently not #gutting they are just a great couple.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Same… I was like the Strictly fam is growing.”

Dianne is a favourite on Strictly, and won the 2024 series (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Dianne and Joe hint at family plans

Joe and Dianne hinted at their family plans recently. The couple featured in Strictly’s 20th-anniversary special on December 23 when they casually mentioned family plans.

The couple was partnered up in the 2018 series of Strictly. Although they did not win the competition, at the time they admitted to having “won something more special” as they struck up a romance.

Dianne and Joe were made to look back at some of their most memorable performances when the latter made a rare remark about his future children with Dianne.

Commenting on one such dance performance with his girlfriend, he said: “That will be the sort of clip we show our great, great-grandchildren.”

