Strictly fans have been left “excited” after Joe Sugg hinted at baby plans with Dianne Buswell.

The 20th anniversary Strictly Come Dancing special aired on Saturday night, with Joe and Dianne making a special appearance.

Just over a week ago Dianne lifted the Gliterball trophy for the first time, alongside her dance partner, Chris McCausland.

Joe and Dianne open up about future plans.(Credit: BBC)

Joe and Dianne met on Strictly

The Australian dancer has been a part of the show since 2017. And despite making it to the final on many occasions, this year was her first at getting the number one spot.

Not only has Dianne been an adored dancer on the show, she also met her boyfriend, Joe Sugg on the dance floor. The pair were partnered up for the 2018 season.

While they made it to the final, they weren’t crowned champions. But both have admitted they “won something more special”.

Now, the pair have been together for six years, living in a £3.5 million Sussex home. But fans often want to know their future plans. And they seem to have given a slight hint.

That will be the sort of clip we show our great, great grandchildren.

In the anniversary special, Joe and Dianne were watching some of their performances back. And Joe admitted: “The Quickstep at Blackpool was my favourite dance for many reasons. I had my family come up to watch. More importantly my nan. She used to dance there when she was younger.”

Joe then teased the couple’s family plans as he said: “That will be the sort of clip we show our great, great grandchildren.”

Joe and Dianne danced together on the 2018 season (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Joe’s baby comments

The line clearly made Dianne happy as she enthusiastically agreed with her partner. But she wasn’t the only one who loved hearing Joe talk about the future, as fans took to social media to share how happy it made them.

One wrote: “Joe and Dianne talking about having kids makes me smile so much. They talk about it a lot more recently than in the past.”

Another quoted Joe, but added a string of crying emojis alongside.

A third wanted even more from the couple. They penned: “I would love to see a wedding soon. Such a gorgeous couple.”

“I loved Joe and Dianne’s time together on Strictly. It’s so sweet they are still so in love with each other after six years,” another commented.

