Strictly star Dianne Buswell has received backlash after revealing that she’ll take part in this year’s series while pregnant with her first baby.

Dianne and partner Joe Sugg announced that they’re expecting their first baby – a little boy – over the weekend.

However, talk in the comments section of the couple’s announcement soon turned to this year’s Strictly, and if Dianne would compete.

She fired back at comments with a defiant “why wouldn’t I?” and now a doctor has weighed in, telling critics that “healthy women can safely continue exercise with proper precautions, tailored intensity and medical monitoring”.

It’ll be the first time in the show’s history that a competitor on the show has taken part while pregnant.

Dianne Buswell does have a celebrity partner this year

The Aussie pro dancer won the series last year and she’s back to try and retain the Glitterball Trophy alongside her as-yet-unnamed celebrity partner. We’ll find out who Dianne is paired with on Saturday night (September 20), when the launch show airs.

And, despite backlash from some quarters, Dr Jack Ogden, a GP at The Lagom Clinic in Bristol, told ED! that Dianne’s participation in the series “isn’t unsafe”. However, he did warn that it’ll need “medical oversight, modified routines and careful monitoring” – all things we’re sure the Strictly team have in place for the reigning champ!

‘Pregnancy does not require giving up exercise’

Jack said: “Pregnancy does not require giving up exercise. In fact, the right kind of physical activity can improve outcomes for both mother and baby.

“While Dianne Buswell’s participation in Strictly during pregnancy isn’t inherently unsafe, it requires medical oversight, modified routines and careful monitoring.”

He also added: “NHS guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity weekly during pregnancy, noting benefits such as reduced risk of gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia and excessive weight gain.”

Jack did say, however, that certain adaptations will be needed as Dianne progresses in her pregnancy. “Dance can be safe if adapted to avoid falls, overheating and abdominal trauma. However, competitive dance involves high-intensity routines,” he explained. “This heightens risks such as dehydration, joint strain and loss of balance, especially as pregnancy progresses.

“Critics may worry about fetal safety under physical stress. However, evidence indicates that healthy women can safely continue exercise with proper precautions, tailored intensity and medical monitoring.”

To get the best out of Strictly while pregnant, Dianne will need “personalised care, choreography adjustments and regular check-ins with healthcare providers”.

‘The key is moderation’

The GP also recommends staying hydrated and listening to her body and stop and rest if she feels unwell.

“With proper adjustments and medical guidance, competing while pregnant is not only safe but can also support physical and emotional wellbeing. The key is moderation, supervision and prioritising maternal and fetal health above performance,” he concluded.

For more information on exercising while pregnant, speak to your GP or midwife.

