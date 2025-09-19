Pregnant Dianne Buswell hits back at claims she shouldn’t be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell announced she is pregnant with her first baby last weekend. And since then there have been numerous people suggesting she should not be taking part in this year’s series.

Dianne has been a professional dancer on the show since 2017. And just one year after joining, she was paired with Joe Sugg, who she went on to have a relationship with after the series wrapped. And now, they are excited to be becoming parents.

However, their happy news has been hit with quite a lot of backlash, as some fans believe it’s unsafe for Dianne to still be on the dancing competition.

Dianne will be ‘cautious’ (Credit: YouTube)

Dianne Buswell Strictly safety fears

As soon as she announced her pregnancy news, fans were wondering whether or not she would appear on the 2025 series.

But Dianne quickly confirmed that she has got a partner this year. And will be appearing as normal.

Some people found this strange, while others defended her decision. And a doctor told ED! that Dianne will need “careful monitoring” during her time on the show.

But now Dianne has revealed what her own doctor has told her. And how she’s going to do the lifts.

Dianne and Joe met on Strictly (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Pregnant Dianne reveals what her doctor has told her

Speaking to her winning partner from last year, Chris McCausland, on their podcast, Winning Isn’t Everything, the pair were discussing her happy news.

But Chris wanted to know if she had to change the way she does anything.

He asked the dancer: “So, this is probably an ignorant question from my point of view. But how does it work? How does it work with all the lifts and things? Because we did quite a lot of lifts that were high impact.”

This is when Dianne took the opportunity to explain why she is able to still compete on Strictly.

She explained: “Look, I’m still doing everything that I did before. Obviously with the lifts, there’s just going to be a bit more caution. But my doctor has said that everything is normal.”

In fact, since Dianne has been a dancer for a while, her doctor advised that it’s completely fine to keep dancing.

She continued: “He said, basically if you’ve done it before. In terms of, you’re a dancer, you have done lifts, then crack on and keep doing what you were doing.

“It’s only if you are new. He wouldn’t recommend now for me to start and take up dancing, and learn all those things now. Because my muscles are not used to it. But he said since you’ve danced since you were five, this is literally what your body is meant to do.”

Dianne and Chris will dance the winners dance on the launch show this weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Dianne will ‘proceed with caution’

She explained that she will be a lot more “cautious” when doing the lifts with her partner. But that she doesn’t actually think huge lifts will be a part of her and her partner’s time on the show.

“Obviously with the lifts, you just do it with caution. But I mean, lifts wise, I don’t see myself doing huge lifts anyway in the partnership I am in.”

Chris then took the opportunity to joke that means Dianne doesn’t think she will be in the show that long.

He joked: “So you’re not seeing yourself getting past three weeks though?”

Dianne explained herself: “A lot of partnerships don’t do many lifts if that’s not the right thing for them. It’s not necessary to have lifts in a routine.

“You do what’s best for the partnership. So, it’s not to say I’m not going to do them. But we will see what way our partnerships work. I still just feel great though. I feel like I’ve got more energy than before.”

Strictly starts on Saturday (September 20) at 6.40pm on BBC One.

