Prince William and Kate Middleton win legal battle over ski holiday photos

Kensington Palace has issued a new statement as Prince William and Kate Middleton won a legal battle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have won the legal battle against a French magazine which published photographs of their private ski holiday in April.

The couple had enjoyed a holiday to the Alps with their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

However, a French magazine published images of the family’s private break at the time. In addition to that, details about the private trip were also revealed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton legal battle

A French court has ruled that the magazine had infringed the privacy and image rights of the couple and their children.

On Thursday, a statement from Kensington Palace was released.

It read: “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of [the publication name], which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time.

“The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of The Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference. They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries.”

How William and Kate protect their children

Despite being members of one of the most famous families in the world, William and Kate try to give their three young kids a “normal” upbringing.

Speaking to Eugene Levy in his hit series The Reluctant Traveler earlier this month, William spoke about family time.

He addressed how hard 2024 was following Kate’s cancer diagnosis. His father King Charles also faced a cancer diagnosis.

William said: “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year that I’ve ever had. Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father needs a bit of protection. But he’s you know, he’s old enough to do that himself as well.”

The Prince of Wales said it’s “important my family feel protected and have the space to process a lot of the stuff that’s gone on last year”.

He added: “That was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job. But we all have challenges that come our way and it’s important to keep going.”

