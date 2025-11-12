Sarah Jessica Parker praised for ‘beautiful’ gesture towards Queen Camilla at Clarence House

Queen Camilla hosted a special reception at Clarence House this week and in attendance was Hollywood icon Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sarah, 60, was there to celebrate the Booker Prize 2025, which is the leading literacy award in the English-speaking world.

The Sex and the City star greeted Queen Camilla, 78, with a curtsy and a bow. The move sparked praise among royal fans, who described it as “beautiful”.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends Clarence House reception

On Tuesday, Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House for this year’s shortlisted authors, judges and supporters of the prize. The 2025 winner was David Szalay.

Sarah was among the five judges of the Booker Prize.

Camilla reportedly told the Carrie Bradshaw star of being a judge: “It’s one of your many hats.”

The star replied: “And the one I’m most proud of. It was thrilling, especially to be among this group, who are all extraordinary, smart and wise.

“We had such riches to discuss, and we are surrounded by such wonderful, exciting authors.”

Roddy Doyle, chairman of the judging panel, along with Chris Power, Ayobami Adebayo, Kiley Reid and Sarah, spent the past year considering 153 novels for the prize.

David Szalay was picked as the winner for his novel Flesh, described as “a dark book, but a joy to read”.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s gesture to Queen Camilla

In footage from the reception, Sarah was seen greeting Queen Camilla with both a curtsy and a bow.

Royal fans were stunned by the gesture and shared their thoughts on X.

One person said: “SJP looks so lovely and such a beautiful curtsy!”

Another wrote: “This was NOT the crossover I was expecting but I LOVE IT!”

A third added: “Very respectful curtsy! I love SJP!”

Camilla focuses on literacy within her royal work (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla is an avid book reader, and focuses on the importance of literacy within her royal work.

According to the royal family’s website, Camilla became patron of several organisations which promote and support literacy when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.

Elsewhere, last weekend, Queen Camilla joined members of the royal family to attend the Remembrance Sunday service.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Camilla joined King Charles and Prince William to spend time with veterans on Remembrance Day.

